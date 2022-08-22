Davison (Mich.) standout wrestler Josh Barr saw his recruitment as at least a 10-15-year decision that will take him beyond college and into the fray for world and Olympic titles. With that block of time in mind, he said he prioritized people and relationships as he navigated the recruiting process and ultimately landed on Penn State, just as much for his future teammates and coaches as the Nittany Lions’ astounding run of success at the NCAA and senior world level.
Barr is now the centerpiece of the Lions’ 2023 recruiting class and a wrestler whose upside most certainly includes a realistic bid to continue the Lions’ run of NCAA champs. Long and lean with an attacking style, Barr also might offer flexibility in terms of where he falls in the Penn State lineup, likely at either 174 or 184 pounds. Coming off his second straight Fargo freestyle title, Barr is currently ranked No. 4 in MatScouts’ pound-for-pound national rankings and No. 1 at 170 pounds.
While Barr could be considered a heavy favorite to capture state title No. 4 this spring and he’s soon due to compete at Flo Wrestling’s Who’s Number One, he said the interest level between him and Penn State went far beyond simple wrestling talent. It was about connection and a level of like-mindedness that includes Barr’s priority to seek out a program where faith is valued.
“Obviously, they liked some of the talent I have, but I think they just recruit a certain type of kid, a good kid, and religion and stuff, I think, is important to them,” Barr said. “And I think they recruit styles that they can work with and continue to improve because that’s ultimately their goal. So, I think they liked my style. And I think that they think they can do something with it and could help me improve every day.”
That “bigger-than-now” thinking is a solid part of Barr’s profile as a future NCAA wrestler. One of his strengths, he says, is his ability to stay in the moment and not waver in the face of inevitable pressure or adversity. Barr backed that up in Fargo last month, when he stormed back to beat Ohio State commit Rocco Welsh in the 170-pound finals. The two wrestlers will square off again at Who’s Number One.
Barr trailed Welsh 5-1 midway through the third period and was down 5-3 inside the final 30 seconds, but managed to stick to his game plan with pressure and attacks. Barr said he sensed Welsh was tiring and felt confident, even facing a late deficit, then executed with a single leg and got exposure points at the edge to win it, 8-5.
In a clash of future Big Ten rivals, Barr coolly took the match over in the second period and was never flustered by the precious little time he had on the clock. He didn’t panic or force anything and chose instead to have faith that his plan would pay off
“I felt him cracking a little bit, and I just had to keep doing what I was doing,” Barr said.
In those types of pressure-packed moments, Barr said faith plays a valuable role in staying calm. He has an advanced mindset for his young age in that he has learned to compartmentalize his outcomes, whether wins or losses, while maintaining a heavy focus on the process itself. That attitude is arguably as important as any other quality in the Penn State wrestling room, which thrives on that trust in training.
Barr wasn’t going to allow the final score in Fargo to define him one way or the other, which helped him stay composed and trust the fact that he was winning the match everywhere but on the scoreboard. That faith, in conjunction with an incredible gas tank, helped him prevail over Welsh in the end.
“Before matches, I’m able to accept myself, whatever happens, happens, and that God is going to take care of me no matter what,” Barr said. “The path He has me on, that’s going to be the path I’m going to be on, whether that’s not placing at Fargo, winning Fargo or whatever that is.
“God’s blessed me with a lot of opportunity in my life, and I feel like I’m meant to take the most advantage of that opportunity. Once I take advantage of all those opportunities, it’s up to Him, whatever happens, so it allows me to wrestle very freely.”
And very well.
Barr is one of the best, most decorated high school wrestlers in the nation, but he’ll never stop wanting more. And for him, he defines “more” as in steps taken toward mastering the sport. That’s what Penn State is getting in Barr, too: a wrestler who leans on his foundation and his faith.
Barr is an ideal fit with his pedigree and his constant pursuit of getting better without needing to be needled by his coaches. The fundamentals of that approach should help him make the most of his training and the opportunities he’ll get in Happy Valley.
“Obviously, the coaches work with you on stuff, but they’ll say, ‘Work this position,’ and then it’s on you to do what you need to do to get better there,” Barr said. “I think that it’s a little bit more free of a program in a sense. I think that they expect you to know what you need to do to get better, and they expect you to do that.
“I’m a very self-motivated person, so I think that lines up with them a lot.”