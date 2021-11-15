STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson has turned in a masterful 2021 campaign, and the senior is receiving some national attention for his performance.
Dotson was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the best pass-catcher in the Football Bowl Subdivision regardless of position, on Monday.
On the season, Dotson has caught 80 passes for 993 yards (12.41 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. Dotson leads the Big Ten in catches, ranks second in yards and is tied for second in touchdown catches. Nationally, Dotson ranks fourth in catches, 14th in yards and tied for eighth in touchdowns.
Dotson’s signature performance came at Maryland on Nov. 6 when he caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns.
Dotson’s 993 yards are the fourth-highest single-season total in Penn State history, while his 80 catches are the third-best single-season mark.
The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Dotson ranks fourth in program history with 172 career catches, and he’s been a picture of consistency. Dotson has a catch in 39 straight games, dating back to his freshman season in 2018, and he has at least five catches in 12 straight games.
In returning for his final season at Penn State, Dotson improved his draft stock, and ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Dotson as the third-best wide receiver and No. 14 overall prospect in the class for the 2022 NFL Draft next spring.
The other nine semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award are:
Jordan Addison, Pitt
David Bell, Purdue
Josh Downs, North Carolina
Drake London, USC
Chris Olave, Ohio State
A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky
Deven Thompkins, Utah State
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Previously, Penn State kicker/punter Jordan Stout was named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top punter.
Penn State hosts Rutgers at Beaver Stadium in what is expected to be Dotson’s final home game. The matchup will kick off at noon and be televised on Big Ten Network.