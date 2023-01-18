The winter transfer portal window, during which FBS players can enter their names in search of a new school, started on Dec. 5 and ended Wednesday. Across the country, there were players making last-minute decisions to look for greener pastures.
Penn State wide receiver Jaden Dottin was one of those players.
Dottin announced that, as of Wednesday afternoon, he is in the portal. The 2020 signee will have three years of eligibility at his next program.
“Thank you Penn State and everyone involved with me for everything,” Dottin wrote on social media. “I am forever grateful.”
Dottin started Penn State’s September win over Ohio, logging nine snaps and two catches for 14 yards. That was the only appearance Dottin made in 2022.
Dottin redshirted and played in three games in 2021. He appeared in the 2020 season finale against Illinois. He didn’t record any catches in those four games.
Dottin arrived at Penn State as a three-star prospect from Suffield Academy in Connecticut. He had offers from 12 schools, including Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt, Boston College, Rutgers and Syracuse.
Dottin’s departure leaves the Nittany Lions with 10 scholarship receivers on the roster entering spring camp. Penn State is slated to add two more when Kent State transfer Dante Cephas and 2023 signee Carmelo Taylor enroll in the summer.
Dottin is the 10th Penn State player to enter the portal since it opened in December. Christian Veilleux (Pitt), Rodney McGraw (Louisville), Fatorma Mulbah (West Virginia) and Jeffrey Davis (Stony Brook) have all landed elsewhere. Keyvone Lee, Marquis Wilson Jamari Buddin and Maleek McNeil are still sifting through their options. Davon Townley Jr. is staying at Penn State after removing his name last week.