Penn State trustees voted overwhelmingly Friday to authorize first phase spending of up to $70 million for planning and design work on a major renovation to Beaver Stadium, home to the Nittany Lions football team and many Penn Staters’ most treasured on-campus memories.
The motion passed with just one ‘no’ vote.
That came from alumni-elected trustee Barry Fenchak. Fenchak said he had too many unanswered questions at this point about this “very substantial project... to make a responsible fiduciary decision about which path we’re going to start down.”
Trustee Ted Browne, on the other hand, offered his full endorsement of the project.
“It (doing something with Beaver Stadium) is one of the most frequently asked questions by fans, alumni and so forth, and I want to give credit to leadership... for this proposal,” Browne said.
There was no other public debate.
The first phase appropriation, in a bullish act of confidence in the football team’s current status, includes nearly $30 million to pay for the “winterization” of the stadium, code for making necessary preparations for a late-December college football playoff game in 2024.
University officials have explained the stadium really isn’t equipped for full operation in a State College winter at present, and these funds will pay for insulating pipes and other kinds of steps that would leave it capable of hosting 100,000 no matter what the temperature is.
Under timelines shared with trustees this week, the athletic department hopes to hire a design firm by June for a project that’s total cost has been estimated at $700 million. Athletic Director Pat Kraft said 10 top design firms in the stadium space have been invited to submit proposals.
The heart of the construction would start after the 2024 season, with pauses to permit the home schedules in 2025 and 2026 to proceed without interruption.
The focus of the larger renovation is a complete reconstruction of the west side of the stadium, which will maintain traditional bowl-style seating while adding anticipated club and loge seats and executive and founder’s suites.
While one key objective of the project is to increase “premium seating,” Kraft said there will lots to like for all general admission fans as well.
In a telephone interview with PennLive this week he ticked off several: better wifi cell service in and around the building; more points of sale for concessions; updated bathrooms and better circulation patterns for moving people around.
And, in a particular point of pride for many Penn Staters, Kraft said care will be taken to keep the stadium’s game-day capacity above 100,000.
“We will never be under 100,000 (seats),” Kraft said. “That’s who we are.”
The proposed makeover, Kraft believes, will leave Penn State with a stadium worthy of its national standing in the 21st century college football pantheon, and one that — more than ever before — is adaptable to occasional non-football uses, such as a summer concert or a National Hockey League Mid-Winter Classic game.
All that, while preserving the “House That Joe Built” familiarity that is so meaningful to the largest-cohort of the Penn State faithful.
The lingering question of whether and how to permanently honor former head football coach Joe Paterno at the stadium is one that Kraft could not answer this week.
“That’s going to be a larger conversation that President Bendapudi, (Trustees Chairman) Matt Schuyler and everybody is involved in” as the project moves forward, Kraft said.
The project comes as first-year President Neeli Bendapudi has sounded the alarm about structural deficits in Penn State’s operating budget. On Thursday, Spotlight PA reported that Bendapudi told Penn State’s faculty senate that there could be as many as 50 full-time positions eliminated across the university in the new fiscal year.
But university officials note that because Penn State athletics department is financially self-sustaining, it can take on this and other capital projects outside of the university’s operating budget.
Penn State’s football program showed a profit of $53.6 million in 2021, the last year for which a full accounting is available. That came from gross revenue of $107.1, and expenses of $53.5 million. These numbers don’t include the school’s share of the lucrative Big Ten Conference broadcast deal.
The initial $70 million expenditure will be funded as part of a larger bond issue planned for June.
The long-term plan is to cover the Beaver Stadium project and any related debt service through dedicated revenues from football ticket sales, including new premium seating options, concessions revenue, naming opportunities and a fundraising campaign aimed at raising $200 million.
It will not dip into any of the annual state appropriations or tuition revenue that Penn State receives, though PSU administrators said Thursday they are leaving the door open to other capital assistance from the state, if the opportunity arises, given the stadium’s economic impact.
The trustees’ Friday agenda also included approval of five other major athletic department projects, including:
A proposed $22 million renovation to the football coaches offices, meeting spaces and an “events space” to assist with recruiting at the Lasch Football Building.
Construction of a new soccer operations center adjacent to the Jeffery Field soccer stadium, including new home and visitor locker rooms, for a projected $21.2 million. Penn State’s soccer offices are currently in Penn State’s Rec Hall.
An indoor practice bubble for the university’s “Olympic sports” programs, and the soccer teams, at a projected cost of $9.8 million.