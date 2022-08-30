UNIVERSITY PARK — James Franklin has tried it all with his offensive line.
While serving as Penn State’s head coach for the last eight years, Franklin has turned to three different offensive line coaches, publicly praised his blockers up front and even held back his approval as recently as this year’s Big Ten media days.
But now, in accordance with Franklin’s belief the 2022 Nittany Lions have superior depth relative to last season’s squad, Penn State will employ a rotation among its guards against Purdue on Sept. 1.
“I know we haven’t done that a lot in the past, but I would also say I don’t know we’ve been in this position in terms of the first team and the second team not being as significant of a drop-off,” Franklin said during Monday’s press conference, “so we’ll see how that plays out.”
The trio of players who will be involved in this rotation are redshirt freshman Landon Tengwall, redshirt junior Sal Wormley and redshirt senior Hunter Nourzad, all of whom Franklin sees as starters.
A transfer from Cornell, Nourzad will see the field against Purdue, whether that be as a true starter or not, Franklin said.
“Right now, we look at Hunter being able to play both guards and center,” Franklin said. “We probably won’t ask him to do all those things in Game 1, but he will play. Our plan is to play him starter reps at both guards.”
Redshirt senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher frequently finds himself lined up against Nourzad at practice. Mustipher has been impressed by Nourzad, especially considering the transition he’s had to make from playing in the Ivy League to practicing — and soon competing — against Power Five linemen.
“I know coming from the Ivy League is different competition, but he’s come in and done a really good job,” Mustipher said. “Even with the change of levels, you don’t really see that in his play.
“He’s another piece of this puzzle — and a really good one, too.”
Redshirt senior Juice Scruggs is poised to start this year as the team’s center. He’ll most likely be flanked at left tackle by third-year Olu Fashanu and by redshirt junior Caedan Wallace at right tackle.
Though it seems, barring any injuries, Scruggs will have some constants on the line in Fashanu and Wallace this year, he doesn’t appear to be fazed by the idea of having a rotating cast on either side of him at left and right guard.
“I have trust in whoever’s in,” Scruggs said. “We don’t miss a beat. Whoever’s in, we just play ball.”
Scruggs was highly complimentary of Penn State’s other guard options in Tengwall and Wormley, as well. Given Tengwall’s size as a 6-foot-6, 332-pound guard, Scruggs often forgets he’s only a redshirt freshman.
Wormley, meanwhile, has picked up right where he left off before he suffered a season-ending injury prior to the 2021 campaign, Scruggs said.
“Coming off of injury, you never know how long it’s going to take for that person to get back to their old self, but he came back right away, motivated and hungry to show people what he’s got,” Scruggs said. “He’s looked great.”
Another lineman Franklin highlighted during his Monday press conference was redshirt sophomore JB Nelson, formerly of Mount Lebanon High School and Lackawanna Community College. Franklin anticipates the Nittany Lions will need Nelson in addition to Tengwall, Wormley and Nourzad at some point this season.
With all these possible offensive line combinations comes the question of how Penn State can adequately maintain continuity among its front five.
Even so, Franklin envisions two possible benefits to getting more players involved on the field with meaningful game reps at guard.
“What we’d like to be able to do that a little bit more on the offensive line is be able to get guys at least a series in the game in the first half and, hopefully, the second half for a couple of things: to allow those guys to gain experience but also to give our starters a blow that should hopefully help us in the fourth quarter and also late in the season, keep guys as fresh as we possibly can,” Franklin said.
Whether the increased number of linemen Penn State relies upon leads to a better season — or let alone is used for the duration of the 2022 campaign — remains to be seen.
But Scruggs, whom sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford has called the “keystone” of Penn State’s offense, tends to agree with Franklin and the coaching staff’s approach to this season given what he and the other linemen endured in 2021.
“It’s a great positive that we have on this team because last year, our depth was messed up with injuries,” Scruggs said. “I definitely think it’s something that’s going to be crucial going into the season and later on in the season. It’s something that’s really valuable for us.”