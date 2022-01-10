Penn State is looking in-house for the next leader of its storied women’s volleyball program.
The school announced Monday that assistant Katie Schumacher-Cawley has been promoted to the top job. She replaces Russ Rose, the Nittany Lions legend who retired last month after 46 seasons that included seven national championships.
“During our search process, we were looking for candidates with demonstrated success as a head coach, a commitment to excellence in competition and academics, and character and values that match Penn State’s,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “We found all of that. The future of Penn State women’s volleyball is very bright with Katie at the helm. I’m very excited about what lies ahead for our program and the current and future student who will benefit from coach Cawley’s leadership and expertise.”
Schumacher-Cawley previously excelled as a player under Rose — she was twice named an All-American during her four seasons in Happy Valley from 1998-2002 and helped the program win its first national title in 1999.
She also brings a lengthy coaching resume to the job, having racked up 125 wins across nine seasons at Penn and Illinois-Chicago.
In 2018, she returned to Happy Valley to join Rose’s coaching staff as his top assistant and recruiting coordinator. Since then, Penn State has advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament in three of her four seasons.
Now she’ll look to lead the program back to the championship quality it’s enjoyed in the past.
“Being chosen as the next head coach at my alma mater, Penn State, is a dream come true,” Schumacher-Cawley said in the statement. “The love I have for this storied university, passionate community and all things blue and white is unmatched.
“I owe a sincere thank you to my former coach and mentor, Russ Rose. Without his guidance and care for me and my family, I would not be in the position I am in today. Coach is the best to ever do it, and to be sure there will never be another like him.”