INDIANAPOLIS – Sports celebrations are nothing new.
But PJ Mustipher’s celebration meal at the legendary St. Elmo’s steakhouse Tuesday night was something special.
Mustipher, Penn State’s talented 321-pound defensive tackle, was in a great mood shortly after he passed the Nittany Lions’ rigorous conditioning test. Mustipher, held to six games last season due to a serious leg injury, is 100-percent healthy for PSU’s August camp.
What better place in Indy to have a celebration meal than St. Elmo’s? PSU coach James Franklin and the rest of the Lions’ Big Ten Media Days contingent witnessed it.
“Man, I want this to be the talk of the town by the time I’m out of here,’’ Mustipher joked on Wednesday inside Lucas Oil Stadium when asked about his conditioning test and his celebration meal.
“One of the most impressive things that I’ve ever seen is PJ ate one of the biggest steaks I’ve ever seen in my life,” Franklin quipped.
Here’s what Mustipher ate:
One 28-ounce steak.
One giant side of mashed potatoes.
Two Lobster tails.
One bourbon cake with ice cream.
“He crushed it all,” Franklin said.
Mustipher said he slept well, too.
“Man, I felt like $100 (when he woke up),” Mustipher laughed.
As for the conditioning test, Mustipher admitted he had his worries coming off a lengthy rehab that forced him to miss spring drills.
“The conditioning test, it’s always been really easy for me,” said Mustipher, a second-team All-Big Ten pick last season.
“Like, I didn’t even have to think about it. But this year, just coming back, I thought about it a lot. I didn’t even know if I was going to run it, I didn’t know if they were going to make modifications for me.
“But these coaches believe in me, my teammates believe in me. When you’ve got that type of belief and support system around you, you can do anything.”
“I want to give a shout-out to my strength and conditioning coach, Chuck Losey,” Mustipher added.
“He’s done a phenomenal job pushing me, even when I didn’t think I was ready for it.
And I celebrated, man.”