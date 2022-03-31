STATE COLLEGE — There are signs early in spring practice that Penn State’s defense could have several contenders capable of claiming Jaquan Brisker’s old spot in the secondary.
Brisker is one of the top safeties available in the upcoming NFL draft. And Penn State may have another first-team All-Big Ten candidate at the safety spot in veteran Ji’Ayir Brown, who intercepted six passes last season.
Another veteran, Keaton Ellis, is expected to battle sophomore Jaylen Reed to start next to Brisker.
But James Franklin and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter have been encouraged by the play of redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley, who is making the conversion from cornerback to safety.
“He did some really nice things for us at corner,” Franklin said Wednesday, referring to the 6-2, 191-pound Wheatley.
“We felt like safety would probably be his best long-term position. But starting him at corner and (getting) the confidence that comes with kinda being out there on an island I think is valuable.
“And right now, (Wheatley) just seems to find the football. The ball likes him, he likes the football, and he’s kind of standing out right now.”
The 6-0, 209-pound Reed appeared in eight games in 2021. Ellis, another converted corner, and Reed saw plenty of action in the Lions’ Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas after Brisker opted out to get ready for the pros.
It may be a three-way battle for Brisker’s spot if Wheatley continues to develop this offseason.
“Obviously, there’s a difference there, right?” Franklin said.
“Jaylen played as a true freshman, Zakee ended up redshirting. But I think right now, if you talk to (safeties) coach Poindexter and (defensive coordinator) Manny (Diaz), I think we got four safeties that we think we’re going to have a chance to play with in the fall. Which is good to feel that way right now.
“Both Jaylen and Zakee are doing some really good things. Jaylen has got more game experience but Zakee is showing up a bunch right now in practice.”