Penn State coach James Franklin made it clear Tuesday that Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux will be splitting the significant quarterback reps in practice this week as the No. 7 Nittany Lions (5-1) prepare to host 2-5 Illinois on Saturday.
Franklin offered little on the status of starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who left the Iowa loss two Saturdays ago with an undisclosed injury.
Roberson replaced Clifford in the second quarter and managed just 61 total yards of offense in the Lions’ 23-20 loss and it was clear the Kinnick Stadium crowd impacted the backup QB’s play.
Franklin, whose team is coming off a bye week, was also not ready to name Penn State’s starting quarterback on Tuesday.
Lots of intrigue, right?
Roberson is in his third year at Penn State. Veilleux is a January enrollee.
It’s fair to wonder, then, if the true freshman quarterback who began the year as the No. 3 option is gaining ground on Roberson.
“I think it’s always a competition but it’s probably magnified a little bit,” Franklin said when asked about Roberson and Veilleux.
Franklin indicated that he and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich have been evaluating the quarterbacks throughout spring practice and August camp.
“By day, you look at the numbers,” Franklin said.
“Your gut tells you one thing and then, do the numbers back it up?”
“There’s also growth that you’re looking for,” Franklin continued.
“A player that’s been in the program for a couple years should really be widening that gap and a player that’s been in the program less amount of time, you know, he’s gotta close that gap as much as he can.”
Franklin added: “It’s not oranges to oranges, it’s not even. But that also makes the argument if it’s close, it really shouldn’t be, right?
“The guy that’s been in the program for a long time and the guy that’s getting the most reps should be able to widen that gap and right now, it’s somewhat close.”
Roberson has appeared in four games this season.
Veilleux has yet to appear in a game for the Lions.
Franklin said he planned to meet with Roberson and Veilleux later on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the state of the competition between the two.
Penn State’s coach also acknowledged that Iowa’s crowd noise had a significant impact on Roberson’s play. The Lions were penalized 10 times for 59 yards, including three consecutive false-start penalties on Roberson’s first possession with the offense.
“I’ve been informed that’s been a conversation in town,” Franklin said of Roberson’s ability to run the offense in Iowa City.
“It’s really no different than what we’ve been doing for my eight years since we’ve been here. Obviously, Ta’Quan has been able to get more reps with the ‘1s’ and more reps with (center) Mike Miranda and it’s been good.
“But again, like I said before, our operation has been pretty consistent for my eight years (here). … Either way, it showed up and it was a problem and we’re working on it every single day and Ta’Quan’s reps with the ‘1s’ in practice, with Mike Miranda, has also been helpful.”