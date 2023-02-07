STATE COLLEGE – James Franklin knows what he wants from Penn State’s wide receiver room moving forward.
He wants a group that will be consistently feared by the best defenses the Nittany Lions will face.
And he wants a wideouts coach who will bring in the top talent in Penn State’s recruiting footprint and then develop it.
Enter Marques Hagans, the Lions’ new wideouts coach who was highly regarded during his long stint at Virginia, his alma mater. Hagans is a former Virginia quarterback who later played wideout in the NFL.
Hagans knows the state of Virginia well, and Virginia has been a fertile Penn State recruiting ground during Franklin’s time in State College.
Hagans, who met with the Penn State press corps for the first time on Tuesday, knows there will be an adjustment period for him. But Franklin made Hagans an offer he could not refuse.
“I had an opportunity to work for coach Franklin and join Penn State,” Hagans said.
“It was a great opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. It wasn’t an easy decision but I couldn’t turn it down.”
Hagans succeeds Taylor Stubblefield, who Franklin cut ties with shortly after Penn State’s 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Stubblefield lasted three seasons with the Lions.
Hagans coached the Virginia wideouts for 11 years before coming to Penn State. He will also be the Lions’ offensive recruiting coordinator.
When asked about Hagans’ considerable connections in Virginia, and his recruiting success with the Cavaliers, Franklin said both were factors in his decision to bring Hagans to Penn State.
“Everybody has to do both and do both at a high level,” Franklin said, referring to the Lions’ assistants.
“You have to be able to coach and you have to be able to recruit. Some staffs are built where this guy is only going to coach and not recruit or this guy is going to be the recruiter and maybe not the coach. And I’ve never believed that.
“I believe, you know, your staff, you need to put it together where everybody is pulling their weight in both areas and then obviously, you know, we have to take advantage of people’s strengths and backgrounds.”
Franklin later talked about the effect elite wideouts can have. Their speed and size can change a game on one play and force defensive coordinators into difficult decisions. If a defense moves an extra defender outside of the box to help in coverage, it creates more room for the running game.
“You make one person miss on the perimeter, (he) has a chance to go 80 yards,” Franklin said.
“When you’re able to have guys on the outside that people don’t feel like they can match up with in one-on-one situations, then they have to put a safety over the top or move that safety from the box which now creates more of a balanced defense in terms of what they are trying to defend and what they are trying to stop,” Franklin added.
“So I actually think it’s going to be as impactful (for) our running game as it will be in our passing game.
“I’m looking for us to develop and recruit a room that people in our conference are fearful of, and also on a national scale, as well.”