STATE COLLEGE — Jahan Dotson emerged as a unique playmaker at wide receiver over the course of his first three years at Penn State. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound Dotson doesn’t have imposing size, and he wasn’t necessarily regarded as having top-end, game-breaking speed as a four-star recruit out of Nazareth in the Class of 2018.
But Dotson could move well and find ways to get open. And that led to a breakout 2020 season in which he caught 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns during an otherwise forgettable season for the Nittany Lions.
Dotson enters the 2021 season as one of the top playmakers in the Big Ten and nationally, and if his offseason testing numbers were any indication, Dotson has rounded out his game by adding a next-level trait. Dotson confirmed he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds this offseason, a mark that would have been the third-best at the 2020 NFL Combine.
“I always knew I was that fast, so it’s kind of just always the way I’ve been playing,” Dotson said over Zoom on Tuesday morning. “My dad, ever since I was a young kid, he told me, you got tremendous speed, so use it to your ability. I feel like this camp, I’ve really been focusing on just playing with speed, all the time. Controlling my speed and then knowing when to use it and when not to use it, and I know it’s a great weapon for me. So I’m just figuring out when to use it and when not to use it and I feel like I’ve been doing a great job of that and that’s pretty much what I’ve been focusing on.”
The Penn State offense still lacks a traditional straight line deep threat to complement Dotson and fellow starter Parker Washington, but the development of Dotson’s speed would be a welcome addition for quarterback Sean Clifford and the Penn State tight ends, who could find more space to operate with Dotson a main focus for an opposing offense.
Dotson, though, had another motivation for working on his speed. He referred to his “Minnesota moment” when he was caught from behind late in a loss to the Golden Gophers in 2019 as something that stuck with him. Former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler, himself a dangerous speedster with a sub-4.3 40 time — never let Dotson live it down, he said.
“What really pushed me, to be honest, is the guys on the team,” Dotson said. “Literally, getting faster, being faster, that was something I was just trying to prove to everyone. I knew I had it in me. It was just about getting the technique right of running the 40, and I was able to do that.”
Coach James Franklin said Dotson enters his fourth year “bigger and stronger and more explosive.” Dotson is listed at 184 pounds, which is up from his 2018 weight of 169 pounds. But he hasn’t sacrificed any of his ability with the ball is in hands, as evidenced by his punt return touchdown last season.
Dotson’s development should open things up for more big plays for the wide receiver and the rest of the Penn State offense under new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Dotson is a name to know on the Big Ten circuit, but he could become a national name if his trajectory continues.
“He’s always been silky, smooth and fluid with his movements all the way back to high school,” Franklin said. “He’s the guy that whether it’s football practice at Penn State, whether it’s basketball in high school, whether it’s track, he’s just that guy that has tremendous body control and made everything look easy. Sometimes you don’t think he’s running very fast because he’s just so fluid in the way he does it, but no one catches him. He’s subtle, kind of, with his moves.”
Dotson regarded that “Minnesota moment” as a turning point for his career. He finished the 2019 season with 27 catches for 488 yards (18.1 yards per catch) and five touchdowns, all numbers that foreshadowed last season’s breakout performance. And while his production took off, Dotson coupled it with a new mentality and approach.
Dotson has caught a pass in 29 straight games, and he had at least six catches in five of nine games last season, so he’s always been involved in the offense. But after the Minnesota game, it clicked for Doston that even if he was part of the game plan, he still needed to be prepared for any situation. He took that into 2020, and he’s once again bringing it into 2021.
“I noticed at that moment that your number could be called at any point in time in the game and you got to be ready when that moment comes and you got to step up to the plate,” Dotson said. “And ever since then, I’ve taken the approach that every single play, I’m going out there and I’m trying to score a touchdown. I’m trying to take it to the end zone, I’m trying to take it all the way.”