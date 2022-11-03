Back in August as the Nittany Lions wrapped up training camp, Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said true freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have “the it factor.”
He wasn’t kidding.
Through eight games, Singleton and Allen have been as advertised. Singleton, the five-star standout from Governor Mifflin with speed to burn, leads Penn State with 607 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Allen, a highly-touted four-star recruit in his own right, has bullied defenses to the tune of 472 yards and five touchdowns.
Singleton burst onto the scene early with 179 yards against Ohio and 124 at Auburn in the second and third weeks of the season. Allen has since been the more consistent runner with at least 75 rushing yards in four of his last five games. But neither appear to be heading toward the proverbial freshman wall.
“I actually think they’ve improved,” Seider said on a Thursday conference call with reporters. “They’ve had tremendous growth.”
Allen has acclimated seamlessly. Coming from a preparatory program like IMG Academy helps. So does losing 20 pounds of “bad weight” from the time he enrolled in January to the start of the season. Physically and mentally, “nothing fazes this kid,” Seider said. “The game is easy to him. The moment’s never too big.”
“He’s playing more like a seasoned vet than a freshman,” Seider said of Allen, who picked up his first start against Ohio State. “I’m not surprised with the kid’s success. I’ve been trying to hint to you guys since the summer that he’s a special player.”
Seider holds Singleton in similar esteem. Though he admitted that despite Singleton’s early success — he had five runs of 40-plus yards against Ohio and Auburn — he still has room to grow learning the game and how defenses are trying to limit him.
Seider said a part of that stems from being by far and away the best player on the field in high school.
At Governor Mifflin, the plan was to get Singleton the ball in space and watch him go. It worked as Singleton racked up a remarkable 2,059 yards and 44 touchdowns as a senior. Now, there’s more nuance.
“We have these words we use, ‘Slow to, fast through.’ Slow through the mesh and fast through the hole. That’s a huge learning curve for Nick,” Seider said. “Everything was one speed. Now, he’s made progress on different fronts.”
One of those fronts is earning “the dirty runs,” as Seider calls them — turning a negative play or a one-yard run into four, five or six yards. Allen has always had a propensity for that. Singleton, known more for being a home-run hitter, showed against Ohio State that he’s able to put his head down and work for a single, too.
The little things like grinding out yards and pass blocking, which Seider has been impressed with, show how far both Allen and Singleton have come in such a short time. And to think, they’re still only freshmen.
On potentially getting Keyvone Lee back from injury ...
James Franklin said on Tuesday that Lee, Penn State’s leading rusher from 2021, has been out or limited with an injury for the last five weeks.
That tracks with Lee’s lacking presence after starting the first two games of the season. The third-year back didn’t play against Central Michigan on Sept. 24, rushed 10 times against Northwestern seven days later, logged one carry at Michigan after the idle week and didn’t play against Minnesota or Ohio State.
“It’s frustrating for the kid. He busted his tail from January to fall camp to be in the best shape he can be,” Seider said. “You’re gonna have some injuries you can recover from quickly, and some are gonna linger. The thing is trying to keep these kids positive. But it’s tougher now because you’ve got two freshmen having a lot of success. ... His approach has still been good. He’s around the building, and he was close last week to playing. I probably could’ve put him in the game if I needed to. So it was good to get him close to being back.”
On Devyn Ford’s departure from the team ...
After Penn State’s Oct. 1 game against Northwestern, Franklin announced that Ford, a former four-star recruit in the 2019 class, would leave the team and focus on academics.
Ford played in only four games this season and can use 2022 as a redshirt year if he decides to enter the transfer portal and pursue another opportunity.
Ford was still on the team the last time media members spoke to Seider.
“Unfortunately, it happened,” Seider said. “This is the nature of college football that we’re in. We created this monster. We’re going to continue to see more of it. I wish Devyn well. I love the kid like my own son. We were all shocked when it happened. But it is what it is, and I hope the kid has success. He’ll have a Penn State degree. I appreciate him giving us four great years and being an ultimate teammate. He was awesome for these young kids. His approach in the meeting room was as good as I’ve ever been around.”
On the success of Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders this season ...
It was now-Marshall head coach Charles Huff who coached Barkley and Sanders in 2016 and 2017. But when Seider arrived in 2018, he mentored Sanders for his lone season as Penn State’s starter.
Now, after Barkley was hampered by injuries in 2020 and 2021 and Sanders entered a contract year with questions, both are shining. Entering Week Nine of the NFL calendar, Barkley is second in the NFL with 779 rushing yards while Sanders sits tied for seventh with 563 — a great recruiting tool for the Nittany Lions.
“Those guys when they played here they had a great spotlight. Saquon, everybody in the country knew. Miles is now starting to get the respect he’s due,” Seider said. “He probably didn’t get the same respect when he left Penn State as Saquon because it was only one year. The year we had him here, he was great. And now to see him healthy, playing behind a good line, he’s got help out there playing with those receivers and the quarterback running around. They’re playing like a college game, and if you get Miles in space, he can make people miss. It was huge to get him back for the White Out game and get him around the guys.
“Anytime you can get two big-named guys like that in the spotlight in the NFL, and then you have two freshmen having success early at Penn State, that puts a spotlight back on the running back room.”