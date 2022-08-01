Penn State’ 2022 season will begin with a bit of a twist. Yes, James Franklin’s Nittany Lions open on the road in Big Ten play again. Penn State will tangle with Purdue on a Thursday night in prime time. Circle Sept. 1 on your calendars.
First, though, the Lions’ coaches and players must get through August camp. Penn State has won a combined 11 games during the last two seasons so Franklin’s staff and players figure to be extra motivated heading into today’s first practice.
Franklin sounded upbeat about the Lions’ 2022 chances during his appearance at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last week.
“One of the things that probably stands out about our team right now is I love our overall depth,” said Franklin, in his ninth season in State College.
“I think our overall depth is as good as it’s been in a number of years. I think a couple of the things that have factored into that is obviously we had a very well-regarded recruiting class coming in, a combination of some transfer student-athletes, not a lot, and a junior college player.
“In this class, what we’ve been able to evaluate since they’ve been on campus, is there’s probably a larger number of those young men that we feel like are going to be able to impact our program and our organization earlier in their careers than probably normal, in our normal recruiting classes.”
Here are some storylines for Penn State.
Defensive line vets with questions to answer. The Lions’ front is expected to feature three players who played sparingly in 2021, or not at all. End Adisa Isaac missed the season with an Achilles injury, tackle Hakeem Beamon sat out for an undisclosed injury and All-Big Ten tackle PJ Mustipher lasted six games before he suffered a season-ending leg injury. The trio can have a major impact on Franklin’s defense.
Young players in the spotlight. The fan base is anxious to see five-star freshman quarterback Drew Allar but the starting role belongs to veteran Sean Clifford. Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich are also intrigued by the potential of two other QBs – second-year Lion Christian Veilleux and freshman Beau Pribula. The coaching staff believes several freshmen will play meaningful roles in the fall. Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, wideout Kaden Saunders and defensive linemen Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant are names to know. Singleton and Dennis-Sutton are five-star signees as well.
Will Penn State’s work in the transfer portal pay off? Arnold Ebiketie left Temple to play his final season at Penn State. The pass rusher earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was selected by Atlanta in the second round of the NFL draft. Penn State added three players from the portal this offseason who should figure prominently in the coaching staff’s plans – wideout Mitchell Tinsley (Western Kentucky), offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad (Cornell) and defensive end Chop Robinson (Maryland). The addition of Tinsley, a 1,400-yard receiver at Western Kentucky last season, is a big deal with Penn State trying to replace Jahan Dotson.
Mike Yurcich in Year Two. The Lions’ offense struggled last year, finishing ninth in the Big Ten in scoring average (25.0) and 13th in rushing average (107.8, 3.2 per carry).
Franklin has made it clear Penn State must be more committed to the run, so Yurcich has his marching orders. Penn State’s talent at the running back position is impressive.
The Lions can go with a rotation of Keyvone Lee, Singleton and Allen. But can the maligned offensive line create room for the runners at scrimmage?
Manny Diaz in, Brent Pry out. The Lions had to make a change at defensive coordinator when Pry left Penn State to take the Virginia Tech head coaching job. Diaz, most recently the Miami head coach, has extensive experience running a defense. How different will that Lions’ unit look in September?