Ellis Brooks is one of Penn State’s more underrated losses.
James Franklin’s Nittany Lions, who begin practices next month, may find it difficult to replace the middle linebacker.
Brooks, a force against the run for 12 games, led PSU in tackles with 100.
Who will be the Lions’ next starter in the middle?
It could be third-year man Tyler Elsdon, a prep star at North Schuylkill.
Or it could be the next player on PennLive’s list of the 25 most intriguing Lions heading into camp.
No. 23: Kobe King
Background: King, a second-year defender who is the twin brother of Penn State cornerback Kalen King, was a dominant player at Cass Tech in Detroit. He was a two-time team captain.
Key 2021 numbers: James Franklin considered burning King’s redshirt to allow him to play in the Lions’ Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas but ultimately decided against it.
King played just four games, finishing with three tackles and a quarterback hurry.
How he fits: The Lions are replacing two starting linebackers – Brooks and Brandon Smith.
King is a pure inside player and his battle with Elsdon will be one of the top competitions in August.
Quotable: “I think it’s been a battle, really. He’s a great player to compete against.” – Kobe King on his competition with Tyler Elsdon.
Best-case scenario: The 233-pound Elsdon has a slight experience edge but King is bigger. Both linebackers should play, and it would not be a surprise see King claim the starting job at some point in the season.