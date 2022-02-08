STATE COLLEGE — Penn State has reportedly added some familiar faces to its support staff behind the scenes.
The Nittany Lions added Dan Connor, Gabe Infante and Rick Lyster to coach James Franklin’s staff as analysts, Blue White Illustrated and Lions247 reported.
Connor’s name is familiar to plenty of Penn State fans. Connor was a two-time All-American for the Nittany Lions during the 2000s, and he finished his career as the program’s all-time leading tackler with 419. Connor was also the Bednarik Award winner in 2007, and he was a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection.
Connor, 36, was a five-star recruit out of Strath Haven High School in Wallingford in the Class of 2004. After his Penn State career, Connor played six seasons in the NFL for the Panthers, Cowboys and Giants.
Connor began his coaching career at West Chester as a linebackers coach in 2014-15 before spending a pair of seasons as the head coach at Archbishop Carroll in the Philadelphia Catholic League. In 2018, Connor became the defensive coordinator at Widener outside of Philadelphia.
Connor will be a defensive analyst under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, according to Blue White Illustrated.
Infante is another familiar name in Pennsylvania football circles. Infante is the former coach at powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep, where he went 91-23 and won four state titles in nine seasons. In his final three seasons, the Hawks were 40-1 and captured two PIAA titles.
During his tenure, St. Joe’s Prep produced players like current Lions running back D’Andre Swift, former Penn State cornerback John Reid and a host of other Division I talents. He won the NFL’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award after the 2018 season.
Infante spent the past four seasons at Temple as the running backs coach, and he added the recruiting coordinator title in 2021.
According to Blue White Illustrated, Infante is “expected to help out Penn State on offense.”
Lyster is the final of the three analysts reportedly joining the Penn State staff. He was previously a defensive quality control coach under Diaz when Diaz was the head coach at Miami (Fla.). Lyster previously worked at Army, Georgia Tech, Monmouth and Lafayette.
Lyster, a New Jersey native, played college football for Lafayette, where he was an All-Patriot League first-team selection as a senior in 2012 and a second-team selection in 2011. He was also a team captain.
Lyster will join Connor as a defensive analyst under Diaz, according to Blue White Illustrated.
Winter workouts begin
Penn State began its winter workouts Tuesday with the coaching staff doling out an assortment of shoutouts on social media across the day.