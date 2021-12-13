Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson will enter the transfer portal, the redshirt sophomore said Monday morning in a social media post.
Roberson came into the 2021 season as the Nittany Lions’ primary backup behind Sean Clifford. This season, he appeared in three games, completing 11 of 28 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing 12 times for 24 yards.
His most notable contribution came in an Oct. 9 loss at Iowa, when he relieved an injured Clifford in the second quarter of a game then-No. 4 Penn State led by two touchdowns. Roberson struggled mightily in that time, completing only seven of his 21 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions as the Nittany Lions were outscored 20-3 the remainder of the contest.
The move doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Last Friday, Clifford announced he would return for a sixth season.
Penn State is also set to bring back freshman Christian Veilleux, who performed well playing in place of a sick Clifford in a Nov. 20 win against Rutgers, and incoming freshman Drew Allar, a five-star recruit who is expected to sign with the program later this week.
Roberson, a four-star recruit coming out of high school, has three years of eligibility remaining.