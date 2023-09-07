Anyone who watched Drew Allar’s inaugural start could see he has the goods. He had the arm talent. He had the pocket presence. He was smart with the ball for the most part, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia.
But an often overlooked part of being a quarterback is communication. It’s that mutual understanding and relationship with the offensive line — something you can’t really see on TV or from the Beaver Stadium stands.
So, how did Allar fare in that aspect in his first career start? According to Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, pretty darn good.
“He did a great job,” Trautwein said Thursday. “I kind of put it on the offensive line to help him because it was his first start. I wanted to make sure we did our part for him. ... I wanted to make sure we did everything we could to make sure it came out smooth and he was confident and comfortable. I harped on keeping him protected, making sure we communicate with him, that we listen to him. If he says something that maybe we don’t know or understand, override him. But we didn’t have to do that.
“He was composed. He was confident. He came over to me on the sideline and drew up blitzes and helped us. We all communicated on the sideline with him, and he was great with game-time adjustments. I’m so proud of him of how he came out and was composed and did exactly what he needed to do. And he’s only going to continue to get better. And our relationship as an o-line and him is going to continue to grow during games. It’s going to be great to see.”
Trautwein spent 20 minutes speaking with reporters a couple days before the Nittany Lions’ game against Delaware. Here were the rest of his highlights.
JB Nelson’s physicality
It wasn’t just Allar making his first career start. Nelson did the same at left guard, filling in for Landon Tengwall, who was forced to medically retire last week.
Nelson, a redshirt junior from Mt. Lebanon and Lackawanna Community College, played in four games last year. But he’s grown leaps and bounds over the offseason.
“He played great,” Trautwein said of Nelson’s performance against West Virginia, in which he logged a team-high 57 snaps. “You put him out there, and he’s going to try to win. ... He will just continue to get better. And I think he’s going to be an NFL guy.
Trautwein gave him credit for his physical approach. He likened Nelson to a boxer who goes for the haymaker every punch, but does so in a controlled manner.
“He tries to punish people with his technique,” Trautwein said. “He attacks every single moment. ... That’s just his mindset.”
Vega Ioane’s
growing role
At the other guard spot, veteran Sal Wormley got the starting nod in the opener, as expected. But redshirt freshman Vega Ioane rotated in, which was also expected.
Ioane logged 28 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, playing both right and left guard. Trautwein said if there was another offensive series in the game, he might have played him at center, too.
Ioane is the heaviest player on the roster at 348 pounds. His imposing presence and ability to move at that size has allowed him to get on the field early.
Ioane had one bad rep, getting bowled over by a West Virginia lineman. But Trautwein was impressed with the former three-star prospect from Washington.
“I love Vega. I love who he is. I love the way he attacks every single day,” Trautwein said. “He’s definitely a guy I’m thankful he’s in our room and on this team. And he’s willing to get better every day. He’s doing a great job for us.”
J’ven Williams’
development
Williams, a five-star freshman tackle from Wyomissing, made an early impression on his teammates and the coaching staff. Olu Fashanu said last week that Williams had a “great camp,” and Trautwein talked him up over the summer.
Williams didn’t see the field against West Virginia. None of the four freshman linemen did. But Trautwein is encouraged by Williams’ approach — even if he doesn’t start a handful of games like Drew Shelton was forced to do as a freshman in 2022.
“He’s still trying to find who he is and working on his technique, fundamentals and details. But he’s growing and getting better every single day,” Trautwein said of Williams. “He wants to be great. He wants to get on that field. Everybody has different careers. Everyone has different paths. ... Will he be like Drew Shelton and start? I don’t know that. But I know I’m going to get him ready for that, and he wants to be ready for that. And he has a great mindset to do that.”