J’ven Williams came to Penn State with sky-high expectations. And so far, the five-star lineman from Wyomissing has done everything he can to live up to the hype.
Williams has put himself in position to play as a true freshman. Williams, only the second five-star lineman to sign during James Franklin’s tenure, enrolled early, impressed during spring camp and is now pushing for an important role in 2023.
As the battle at right tackle continues between Drew Shelton and Caedan Wallace, Williams is poised to back up preseason All-American and projected first-round pick Olu Fashanu on the left side of the offensive line.
“From day one, he came in and worked,” offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said last week. “He’s learning the offense as a freshman would. He’s learning good habits. He’s coachable and takes coaching, and I’m loving his progress. He wants to be great.”
Trautwein added that Williams “knows the pressure he has and knows what people think about him.” The 6-foot-5, 313-pound tackle was rated as high as No. 25 overall in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247 Sports.
“He wants to meet those expectations and more,” Trautwein said. “He’s a great person, and he’s working every single day to reach his goal.”
Williams has said before that his goal is to win a national championship at Penn State. The Nittany Lions are poised this year to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff and, subsequently, a shot at their first national title since 1986.
Trautwein’s group is going to be key in that pursuit. Penn State is solid on the inside with Landon Tengwall and Sal Wormley at guard and Hunter Nourzad at center. At right tackle, Shelton has the upside while Wallace has the experience. Fashanu, who could have been a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, will anchor the left side.
But if the Nittany Lions are going to get to where they want to go — the Big Ten championship game followed by the CFP — they’re going to play 14 or 15 games. And Trautwein, who won BCS national titles blocking for Florida in 2006 and 2008, understands the toll a championship chase can take on an offensive line.
“With Drew, Caedan, Olu and even J’ven, I’m trying to get them firing on all cylinders so I can play all of them and keep them fresh,” Trautwein said. “That’s the great thing about having depth is being able to play them. Because if it’s going to be hopefully the season that we want, it’s going to be a long season.”
Penn State saw last year how injuries can affect the trenches. Tengwall suffered a season-ending injury before the Michigan game. Wallace missed five games. And most notably, Fashanu was out for the final five after getting hurt against Ohio State.
One of the stories of Penn State’s Rose Bowl run was Shelton stepping up as a true freshman to start at left tackle. The Downingtown West standout was thrust into action and held his own all the way through the win over Utah in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”
Now, Shelton is taking Williams under his wing while Trautwein prepares the freshman from Wyomissing to step in whenever he’s needed.
“That’s our mindset, and I’m going to talk it into existence,” Trautwein said of Williams being Penn State’s fourth tackle. “I’m gonna give him everything I got every day, and he knows that. He’s gonna work, and his mindset of every single rep is to be that guy and be a guy that can go into the game like Drew did. ... We’re all in this together. We need that guy, and my room is buying into making sure we have that guy.”
And with training camp two months away, it sounds like Williams will be that guy.