UNIVERSITY PARK — In a sport known for its outgoing coaches, Phil Trautwein doesn’t quite fit the typical football mold.
Penn State’s offensive line coach, who is in his third year with the program, has instead endeared himself to players like offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad in other ways.
“He’s really dedicated, he’s very detailed and his coaching style reflects that,” Nourzad said of Trautwein. “He is not like a screamer or anything like that. He’s usually controlled, in my opinion, and all that detail goes into the resources he gives us every week.”
Nourzad, who transferred to Penn State after four years with Cornell, said Trautwein’s approach to scouting and technique were big factors in his decision to come to State College. Prior to Trautwein’s arrival and during the early stages of his Penn State tenure, the Nittany Lions’ offensive line was viewed as a weak link.
But in 2022, the perception of Penn State’s offensive line has taken a turn in a positive direction, due in large part to improvements in the running game and a significant reduction in sacks by opposing teams. The emergence of individuals like left tackle Olu Fashanu, who could be a first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has provided a huge boost to Penn State’s offense.
Just a 19-year-old redshirt sophomore, Fashanu captivated Trautwein’s attention from the first time he met him.
“If you just look at him in person, you’re like, ‘Man, I want that guy on my team,’” Trautwein said of Fashanu. “Then, you just look at the way he goes out there, he anchors, he has really good power — sometimes he isn’t in the best position, but he overcomes it with strength and power. He also has good technique, good, violent hands, and he plays physical, which is what you need in the NFL, to be able to play physical every single down when you’re going against grown men every single play that have probably played longer than Olu even played football.”
During the Nittany Lions’ 44-31 loss to Ohio State, though, Fashanu was injured and hasn’t played since. In prior years, Penn State’s season could’ve been derailed by the loss of a player like Fashanu.
Against Indiana, Trautwein turned to a true freshman in Drew Shelton to take over at left tackle. Penn State didn’t run the ball as effectively against the Hoosiers as usual in their 45-14 win, but Shelton more than held his own at the blind side.
“Seeing [Shelton] and how he’s grown up since recruiting him — I wish you guys would’ve saw me as a freshman; it wouldn’t have been good going out on that field,” said Trautwein, who played his college ball at Florida and in the NFL from 2009 to 2012. “He went out there and did his thing and will have another challenge this week, and I’m excited to see him play on Saturday.”
A constant for an offensive line that’s been subject to injuries — like left guard Landon Tengwall being ruled out for the season in addition to Fashanu’s week-to-week status — has been center Juice Scruggs. An admittedly more reserved individual, Scruggs’ increased communication has been critical to the Nittany Lions letting up fewer sacks this year, even with a multitude of moving parts.
“Juice doesn’t really like to talk, he tries to keep to himself, but he’s grown up there. As a center, you can’t do that, you can’t keep to yourself because then nobody knows what to do on the play,” Trautwein said. “At first he was quiet, and now he’s screaming.”
Trautwein also credited the Nittany Lions’ tight ends for being great blockers, noting that every player in that positional room will play in the NFL one day. But regardless of how much Penn State’s linemen have improved and benefitted from tight ends and freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton during Trautwein’s third year, the coach is well aware of how quickly public opinion can turn on the Nittany Lions.
Thankfully for Trautwein, he’s built up a room of offensive linemen that has demonstrated it is more than capable of stepping up amid adverse circumstances. The key for Trautwein will be to continue that trend of success for the rest of the 2022 campaign, starting with a detail-oriented approach per usual for Saturday’s showdown with Maryland.
“Everybody’s saying great things right now, but if [against] Maryland, we don’t play the way we think we’re going to play or the way you think we’re going to play, that’s going to totally go the other way,” Trautwein said. “We’re just going to live day by day and just work.”