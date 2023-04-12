Penn State Health has named Dr. Kenneth Wood as its new chief medical officer, with responsibilities including “the overall quality, safety and value of care provided across the health system.”
Wood previously was a top executive at Lifespan Health System, an academic medical center in Rhode Island. His 30 years of experience also includes serving as associate chief medical officer for the University of Maryland Medical System and chief medical officer for Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa., according to a news release.
His medical specialty is internal medicine and critical care medicine.
At Penn State Health, he’ll serve in a “redefined” role that spans Penn State Health’s five hospitals and focuses on clinical care standards.
“Dr. Wood is a veteran health care administrator, educator and researcher who brings three decades of clinical experience across diverse settings, ranging from community hospitals to large, integrated academic medical centers with him to Penn State Health,” Penn State Health CEO Steve Massini said in a news release. “He is uniquely qualified to lead our efforts to develop a systemwide vision of patient service excellence that champions patient-centered care and the highest levels of quality and safety.”
At Lifespan, Wood’s accomplishments included “development of performance and incentive metrics that have assisted departments in achieving national rankings,” Penn State Health said.
Wood attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.