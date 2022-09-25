UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Kaytron Allen is making a point of proving that Nicholas Singleton isn’t Penn State’s only freshman running back who’s deserving of extensive hype.
A week removed from a two-touchdown, 52-yard rushing performance at Auburn last weekend, Allen had his first 100-yard rushing game for the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon as No. 11 Penn State (4-0) churned out a 33-14 win over Central Michigan (1-3) at Beaver Stadium.
Singleton was held in check by the Chippewas, averaging 3.5 yards per carry for 42 yards and no touchdowns.
Allen, meanwhile, made the most of his 13 attempts, totaling 111 yards and a score.
“That’s kind of who he is and who he’s been,” James Franklin said of Allen’s performance after the victory. “I don’t think there’s anybody in that locker room that’s surprised with Kaytron’s success.”
While Singleton has earned a reputation as a home-run hitter and Allen has been praised for his ability to make marginal gains a bit more substantial, the latter rattled off a 37-yard run against Central Michigan, more than double his previous career long.
Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford credited Allen’s success to his vision and natural skills, as well as his demonstrated ability to accept criticism since arriving on campus. But above all, Allen doesn’t seem to shy away from the big stage.
“It’s just him making plays. He’s a gamer,” Clifford said. “The vision is something easy to talk about, but realistically, he’s a gamer-type player. Not knocking his work ethic or anything, but when the lights shine on Saturday, he gets the job done.”
“I think that’s kind of what he hangs his hat on. He’s very good at it.”
Robb Akey, Central Michigan’s defensive coordinator, utilized several “cover 0” packages against Penn State’s offense. It came with mixed results: The Nittany Lions scored five offensive touchdowns, but Clifford and freshman quarterback Drew Allar completed just 1 of 10 combined passes of 15 yards or more.
“We didn’t really complete any deep shots today,” Clifford said. “That’s something I know I’ll see on film and want to get back.”
Clifford’s performance was resemblant of a roller-coaster ride, considering he hit his first eight passes, was off the mark on 6 of his next 7, and finished the day 22-for-34 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Against Akey and Central Michigan’s defensive tactics, Franklin would’ve liked to see a little bit more from Clifford and company.
“We have to be able to hurt people when they line up in that defense. Although we were effective, we didn’t hurt people,” Franklin said. “When people play cover 0, you should be excited on offense.”
The Chippewas aren’t the first squad to utilize cover 0 defense against the Nittany Lions this year. In the home opener, Purdue often relied on that scheme with man-to-man coverage and little to no safety help against Penn State’s receivers.
In both instances, the Nittany Lions’ offense ultimately got the job done: Against the Boilermakers, Penn State put 35 points on the board. Still, for veteran players like Clifford, it seems the home squad didn’t emerge from its fourth straight victory completely satisfied.
“We have a plan going into every single week on what we’re going to do with cover 0. I thought that was one of the things that [Central Michigan] mixed in pretty well,” Clifford said. “They brought a decent amount of cover 0 [Saturday]. We were in the right play — we just got to make the play.”
Thankfully for Penn State, Central Michigan’s defensive game plan was only able to keep one of the Nittany Lions’ running backs under wraps. Singleton and Allen, who Franklin called “really good complementary pieces,” will likely need to be operating at a high level as a one-two punch to help dethrone top Big Ten teams like No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Michigan in the coming weeks.
But if the Nittany Lions’ latest win provided any indication of what the future holds for Penn State’s running backs corps, it’s that Allen’s success isn’t defined by Singleton’s, nor is it the other way around.
And on Saturday, Allen answered the question of whether he’s capable of being a lead back in a winning effort.
“He’s got really good contact balance, and he’s got a really good understanding of how to set blocks up,” Franklin said. “When you’re able to do that and you have the toughness that he has as well, he can consistently get 8 to 12 yards, which obviously is what we need.”