Michigan star Blake Corum was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded rusher in the Big Ten in 2022. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim and Illinois’ Chase Brown ranked second and third, respectively. Coming in fourth was a Penn State freshman — but not the one you might expect.
Kaytron Allen, not Nick Singleton, earned that spot.
That might come as a surprise given Singleton’s season. The Governor Mifflin standout was one of five Big Ten backs to cross the 1,000-yard threshold, doing so in dazzling fashion at the Rose Bowl. Singleton’s seven rushes of 40-plus yards ranked second in the FBS, and his 6.8 yards per carry slotted in second in the Big Ten.
But Allen had himself quite a debut season, too. The IMG Academy product was polished upon arrival, tallying 867 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
So much of the hype surrounding Penn State entering the offseason revolves around Singleton, and understandably so after that memorable Rose Bowl. But Allen was a key figure in an 11-win campaign. He figures to be integral to whatever Penn State achieves next season. And he’s eager to grow and contribute.
“It meant a lot to be on the field,” Allen told PennLive at Rose Bowl media day on New Year’s Eve, before helping the Nittany Lions beat Utah, 35-21, in Pasadena. “It was really great. But I feel like there’s more I can learn. There are more details I can get better at. I can keep improving.”
Allen’s maturity in his first round of interviews with media members — focusing on his future development as opposed to basking in what he already accomplished — was impressive for a freshman. That approach is what has propelled Allen to historic heights in his first 13 games as a Nittany Lion.
This time last year, Allen enrolled and immediately started working in the weight room. The former four-star prospect nicknamed “Fat Man” was anything but by time the season rolled around. Allen “changed his body as much as anybody in our program,” head coach James Franklin said in September, and it showed.
Allen ran with power at Auburn, scoring twice in SEC country. Allen’s role in Penn State’s statement 41-12 win “meant a lot” to him personally.
Allen followed that Week Three showing with 111 yards and a score against Central Michigan, earning his first of two Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Allen picked up his second recognition after racking up 117 yards and a touchdown at Rutgers. And you could argue he deserved it after the win at Indiana in which he became the first Penn State freshman with three rushing touchdowns in a game since 2003.
Allen surpassed 700 yards on the year in that Rutgers game, doing his part to make history. He and Singleton became the first true freshman teammates in Big Ten history to each rush for 700 yards in the same season.
Allen attributes that success in part to learning from running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, a top-notch recruiter and someone who’s not afraid to get on his players once they arrive on campus.
“I love the type of coach he is,” Allen said. “He’s a hard coach, you feel me? But he keeps me going. He keeps the whole running back room going.”
Seider helped foster a hungry but unselfish running back room. That culture was on display on a weekly basis in 2022 with Allen and Singleton alternating series, celebrating each other’s successes and even blocking for one another. Franklin pointed out in his pre-Rose Bowl press conference that in the “T formation” — with Allen, Singleton and a tight end all in the backfield — Allen served as Singleton’s lead blocker and vice versa.
Fittingly, that’s how the Nittany Lions scored their first and final touchdowns against Utah. Allen mauled his man and opened a hole for Singleton to run through in the first quarter while Singleton did the same for Allen with 10 minutes to go. Allen’s touchdown put Penn State up, 35-14, effectively ending the game.
Allen and Singleton started the 2022 season as a forceful duo and finished it the same way. Expect much of the same in 2023, too.
“I’m looking forward to keep being on the field, doing the things I love to do,” Allen said of next season. “I’m really looking forward to it.”