UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Just under three minutes into the second half, a different blue jersey with white numerals lined up at quarterback for Penn State.
After going 19-for-27 with over 200 passing yards and a touchdown through the air, as well as one on the ground, sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford’s day was ruled over by James Franklin with the Nittany Lions holding a 26-7 lead over Ohio (1-1). Instead, it was time for freshman quarterback Drew Allar, who entered the contest later than Franklin had intended him to.
“Our plan was to play him a series in the second quarter and then a series in the third quarter,” Franklin said following Penn State’s 46-10 victory at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Allar instead got four offensive series and made the most of his quartet of opportunities. The five-star quarterback recruit led Penn State on three touchdown drives, two of which he finished off with scores through the air.
Allar’s first career touchdown pass came on a perfect 32-yard strike to freshman wide receiver Omari Evans on a post route in the middle of the field. His second required him to briefly scramble prior to delivering a 28-yard dart to redshirt freshman tight end Khalil Dinkins, which gave Penn State its largest lead of the day at 46-7.
Allar finished the afternoon 6-for-8 passing for 88 yards to go along with his pair of touchdown tosses. But what stood out most to Franklin about Allar’s performance wasn’t how he loaded up the stat sheet.
“The biggest thing that jumps out to everybody is he’s just super poised,” Franklin said. “For a young kid, the game seems slow to him already. I think he’s doing a really good job from a preparation standpoint.”
Saturday’s win against Ohio wasn’t Allar’s first game action, though. He briefly entered in relief of Clifford, who was cramping up in Week 1, during the Nittany Lions’ season-opening 35-31 win at Purdue on Sept. 1. Franklin was certainly impressed with Allar’s brief showing against the Boilermakers — he went 2-for-4 passing and lost a completion on a drop — as well as his more recent one against the Bobcats.
“Last week, on the road against a Big Ten opponent in a tough environment, [he] seemed very poised and was able to build on that today and we were able to get him a bunch of reps,” Franklin said.
Developing depth has been a talking point of Franklin’s since July at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, and it seems that quarterback is being handled no differently than any other position. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise for Penn State fans, considering the issues the Nittany Lions had at quarterback last fall after Clifford suffered an injury during the Iowa game on Oct. 9, 2021.
Fourth-year quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson, who played at Penn State for his first three campaigns before transferring to UConn prior to this season, struggled mightily when entering for Clifford in a loss to the Hawkeyes in 2021. Clifford talked about the importance of getting backup players meaningful time on the field following Saturday’s win.
“We got up in a few games and got Ta’Quan some reps [last season], but realistically, he just didn’t get that system time,” Clifford said. “It’s just different when you’re playing the whole game, the adjustments and everything.”
It’s one thing to develop depth, but the emphasis to get Allar into the game before it was out of hand also shows how highly Franklin and his staff think of the freshman quarterback. Fifth-year offensive lineman Bryce Effner is in the same camp and believes Allar has a “great future” ahead of him in Happy Valley.
“He’s calm, collected, he doesn’t panic,” Effner said. “It doesn’t even seem like it’s his first college football games. It seems like he’s two or three years into it, that’s how it feels.”
Franklin has said Clifford’s lock on the starting job for the fourth year in a row is far from in doubt despite the early returns from Allar.
Speaking more in general than about a specific position group, Franklin did note that some players’ roles are going to increase while others will decrease as the season progresses.
Clifford understands this notion of sharing repetitions with younger players. Should Penn State have a superior 2022 campaign relative to its combined 11-11 mark during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Clifford is at peace with the idea that success could come at the expense of some playing time.