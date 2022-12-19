UNIVERSITY PARK — In stark contrast to his usually punctual self, James Franklin was a few minutes late for his press conference last Friday.
“I literally just landed back in State College,” Franklin said in his opening statement. “Been everywhere, the last two weeks, I’ve literally been everywhere. So excited to be back, see the family, get around the guys again.”
Such is the life for Franklin during this stretch between the conclusion of Penn State’s 2022 regular season and the Rose Bowl, which pits the Nittany Lions against Utah on Jan. 2. Over the last few weeks, Franklin has been out on the recruiting trail in anticipation of college football’s early signing period beginning on Wednesday; Franklin has gone as far west as the Los Angeles suburbs and hitched a ride on a plane headed for Florida with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
Now, Franklin has roughly two weeks to prepare his team for a looming battle with the Utes while simultaneously putting the finishing touches on a recruiting class that currently ranks 12th in the nation, per 247Sports.
Here’s a recap of the latest news from Franklin, as well as an update on how Penn State is faring in the transfer portal:
Lively linemen?
Offensive linemen Caedan Wallace and Olu Fashanu, who each did not play in the month of November, could be in line for a return for the Rose Bowl.
“Right now, we’re planning for Olu and Caedan to be available,” Franklin said. “That could change. We’ll see how this thing goes. We’re not going to rush either of them back, it’ll all be based on where the medical staff feels that they are and where these guys feel they are both physically and mentally.”
Wallace got hurt late during the Nittany Lions’ 45-17 win against Minnesota while Fashanu was injured in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s 44-31 loss to No. 4 Ohio State. In addition to the pair of offensive linemen, Franklin said the team is also expecting to have running back Keyvone Lee back.
Lee hasn’t logged a carry since Penn State’s 41-17 loss to No. 2 Michigan, which has allowed freshman running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen to take over in Lee’s absence.
Restless for Rose
Prospective NFL players opting out of bowl games has become common across college football over the last few years, but it seems that practice will be at a minimum within Penn State’s program for “The Granddaddy of Them All.” Barring any unforeseen changes, the only impact players the Nittany Lions will be without for the Rose Bowl are cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and wide receiver Parker Washington.
Porter opted out of the bowl game while declaring for the 2023 NFL draft on Nov. 30. Washington, meanwhile, was lost for the year with a season-ending injury prior to the Rutgers game and has since similarly declared for the draft.
The loss of two players is a far cry from the 2022 Outback Bowl against Arkansas, a contest in which Penn State had six players opt-out.
“This is who we’ve been. In my 12 years as a head coach, I’ve never had an opt out until last year,” Franklin said. “The way we build it at Penn State, there’s really no reason to opt-out. We will be flexible with all of our guys. I want our guys to be as successful as they possibly can. I want the bowl experience to be a great experience, and we’ll work with our guys so there’s really no reason to opt-out.”
Three at QB
Former reserve quarterback Christian Veilleux announced his decision to transfer to Pitt on Sunday, meaning the Nittany Lions are down to three scholarship quarterbacks.
Penn State appears poised to replace incumbent starter Sean Clifford with Jaxon Smolik of West Des Moines, Iowa, in the class of 2023, but the point still stands that the Nittany Lions are in line to only have three quarterbacks for the upcoming season.
With current freshman and five-star recruit Drew Allar waiting in the wings to take over as Penn State’s gunslinger next year, Franklin talked about the battle of trying to convince another quarterback to enter the system.
“I think if you look across the country, whenever you’re in a situation where your starter is a sophomore or less, it’s a hard sell. It really is a hard sell,” Franklin said. “Sometimes you can convince an older player that just wants to be a part of a big-time program and part of a special experience to come as more of a backup ... sometimes you can find that, but more times than not, the guys that you’re going to want will want to go somewhere to play to be the guy and compete.”
Around the portal
Penn State has benefited from an addition via the transfer portal in recent days. With sixth-year punter Barney Amor soon to be out of eligibility, the Nittany Lions added a new specialist in punter Riley Thompson of Florida Atlantic, who announced his commitment on Saturday.
As a freshman, Thompson was 12th in the nation in average yards per punt at 45.4 yards per attempt.
But in addition to Veilleux, reserve defensive end Rodney McGraw appears to be moving on from the program, too. The former three-star recruit announced via Twitter he is transferring to Louisville to play under former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm.
McGraw finished his Penn State career with one tackle, which came earlier this year against Minnesota.