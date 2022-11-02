UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State started off its season with a perfect 4-0 record in the month of September, but defensive tackle Coziah Izzard kicked off his third year with the program in a different way.
Izzard missed the Nittany Lions’ first four games for undisclosed reasons and was instead limited to working with the scout team during practices.
“I did everything I could to work on my technique and my game, and also help them, too, on the offensive line, just to make sure that they’re ready for their games so that they’re prepared as an offense,” Izzard said.
The 6-foot-3, 292-pound defensive tackle was fresh off a 2021 campaign in which he got more playing time than expected after veteran PJ Mustipher went down with a season-ending knee injury in a 23-20 loss to Iowa. Last season, Izzard made seven starts, racked up 21 tackles and had a pair of sacks.
But in 2022, Izzard has had to claw his way back into a contributing role. He got his first game time of the year in the Nittany Lions’ 17-7 win over Northwestern and followed that up with a performance in Penn State’s 41-17 loss to Michigan that included two tackles for loss, one of which was a sack.
“It feels great being back out there, being able to play with my teammates and being able to get out there and have some fun,” Izzard said. “It feels good.”
Not only has Izzard’s return been significant on a personal level, but his teammates have appreciated it, as well. In the days leading up to the Michigan game, cornerback Kalen King spoke to the importance of having Izzard back in action with the rest of the defensive linemen.
“I just feel like the addition of Coziah Izzard just benefits us because he’s a playmaker, he’s a very good player,” King said. “I feel like he does nothing but benefit us because we got another playmaker on the defensive front.”
Since Izzard’s return, other teammates have noticed a shift in his demeanor. Admittedly, Izzard said he was a little immature at times last season. Now, Izzard said he’s getting along better with his teammates.
Linebacker Tyler Elsdon, who has always understood Izzard’s potential as a former four-star recruit, believes the defensive tackle has developed in ways beyond what he does on the gridiron.
“One thing that I’ve seen from him is his maturity and that continues to grow,” Elson said. “When he’s on the field, he brings a lot of energy, obviously made a big play last week but he’s been making big plays since I’ve seen him play football. That’s a great guy to have back in the rotation, and I’m very excited to play with him on the field and excited to see him develop as time goes on.”
The play Elsdon alluded to was Izzard’s third-down stop of Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson early in the second quarter of last Saturday’s game.
Though the Buckeyes came from behind to beat Penn State 44-31, Izzard’s stop for no gain forced the Buckeyes to punt with a 10-0 lead. The Nittany Lions proceeded to score their first touchdown of the game on their next series.
Izzard’s production isn’t up to the level it was last year, as he’s registered just five total tackles in 2022. That’s to be expected in a lineman room that’s more crowded than it was in November 2021, when Mustipher was hurt and fellow defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon was also out for undisclosed reasons.
Either way, Izzard continues to flash at times and is slowly crafting a role for himself again, albeit one not as demanding as that which he took on as a redshirt freshman without Mustipher and Beamon.
“I definitely feel like I’ve grown a lot and matured a lot on and off the field,” Izzard said. “I really just feel like I’m starting to step into a bigger role, starting to take that lead.”
And now, instead of having to fill Mustipher’s shoes like he had to do for more than half a season, Izzard can operate alongside a player he considers his big brother on the team once more.
“Me and PJ, we work well out there together as a team,” Izzard said. “We communicate well together and it’s just good to be back out there.”