The FBS transfer portal opened on Monday, allowing thousands of undergraduate players to enter their names in search of new destinations. Starting quarterbacks like Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, N.C. State’s Devin Leary and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders generated headlines as they moved on from their old schools. But reserve players lost in the shuffle and looking for more game time made up the bulk of the entries.
That was the case with Penn State cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr., who entered the portal on Monday.
“First and foremost I would like to thank Coach (James) Franklin and the staff at Penn State for the amazing opportunity they have given me to play for their program the past two years,” Davis wrote on social media. “This was a very tough decision to make but after discussing it with my family we decided it would be in my interest to enter the transfer (portal).”
Davis, who appeared in one game over two seasons at Penn State, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. He is the third player to move on from the Nittany Lions in the last week. Quarterback Christian Veilleux and defensive lineman Rodney McGraw recently announced their intentions to enter the portal.
Davis came to Penn State as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. The Connecticut native verbally committed to the Nittany Lions in April 2020 over offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Boston College, Purdue, Syracuse and more.
But Davis never broke through with the Nittany Lions. He didn’t play last season, logged limited snaps in Penn State’s Week 2 win over Ohio and wasn’t on the travel roster for the Nittany Lions’ final road game at Rutgers, where every defensive player in attendance saw the field in the 55-10 victory.