BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Like any defensive lineman, Penn State’s Demeioun “Chop” Robinson is pretty aware of what he needs to do when the opposing team’s quarterback drops back to pass.
But bringing a sack to fruition is easier said than done, as evidenced by Robinson’s lone takedown on the season prior to Saturday’s affair against Indiana. In the Nittany Lions’ 45-14 win over the Hoosiers, though, Robinson got sack No. 2 of the year, and five other Penn Staters got in on the action, all of which came in the first half.
“It’s fun. As a defensive lineman, getting sacks is one of the best things to do,” Robinson said after the game Saturday. “Everybody was happy, everybody was excited. Our main thing was just to get to the quarterback. We love that.”
As a team, Indiana had minus-6 rushing yards in the first half, due in large part to the plethora of sacks the Nittany Lions generated. It wasn’t just the defensive ends like Robinson who were part of Penn State’s disruptive pass rush; safety Ji’Ayir Brown had a sack, and so did defensive tackles Dvon Ellies and Coziah Izzard.
The Nittany Lions didn’t register any more sacks in the second half, but Robinson chalked that up to a shift in the Hoosiers’ offensive strategy.
“That’s just how the game was going,” Robinson said. “They were getting the ball out quicker because they knew we were getting to the quarterback fast. So I think it was just, from an offensive perspective, what they were doing to us with the game plan.”
Penn State’s defense blew up for a seven-sack performance in a 41-12 win over Auburn on Sept. 17, but since then, the Nittany Lions had registered only seven sacks over their next five games.
In a 44-31 loss to Ohio State last weekend, Penn State brought down Heisman Trophy candidate and Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud twice. Still, Robinson and the rest of the defense knew there were ways the defense could improve in its next time out.
“Our mentality going into this game, after last week’s loss, we just learned from the mistakes we had last week,” Robinson said. “We fixed those and just played football. Not overthinking it, just going out there and playing the game.”
Stroud’s skill set gave Penn State a much different challenge than Indiana, but the Hoosiers presented the Nittany Lions with three quarterbacks. Starter Jack Tuttle got the start but was injured on a second-quarter sack, forcing him out of the game and to be replaced by freshman Brendan Sorsby.
The young quarterback struggled to get the Hoosiers’ offense going, completing just 3 of 6 passes for 8 yards with an interception. In the third quarter, Sorsby gave way to Dexter Williams II, who showcased the ability to run as well as throw.
“He was doing pretty good out there, but with him, we knew we had to maintain the pocket more because he liked to run a lot,” Robinson said of Williams.
In the end, the Nittany Lions’ defense caused problems for him, too, generating a pair of interceptions that turned into Penn State touchdowns. No matter whom the Hoosiers turned to with usual starter Connor Bazelak out with an undisclosed injury, it seemed Indiana had no answer against Penn State.
“We watch all the quarterbacks,” Robinson said. “Whatever one was coming out there, we knew what type of player they were.”
It wasn’t simply Penn State’s veteran defensive players who thrived against Indiana’s hampered offense, which was also without leading receiver Cam Camper. Freshman defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton had his first career interception on a day in which he also tied his career high with three tackles for the Nittany Lions.
“I was super happy because he’s a freshman, coming in and playing a lot. He’s going to be a great player in the future,” Robinson said of Dennis-Sutton. “Seeing him make plays just gets me excited because I know the type of player he’s going to be.”
In the end, the contributions Penn State’s defense got from up and down its roster were more than sufficient to help it coast to a road victory in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions had their most complete performance of the season against a reeling Indiana team that was dealt its sixth straight loss.
The Hoosiers could neither run the ball nor pass it, as they were limited to 65 yards on the ground and 131 through the air in what was a bounce-back game for Penn State’s defense — and the team as a whole.
“The mentality is kind of the same thing. It’s always get off the ball first and dominate the person in front of you, whether it’s a pass or run,” Robinson said. “It’s the same mentality no matter what.”