LINCOLN, Neb. —Penn State (17-0, 8-0 B1G) claimed four individual titles at the 2022 Big Ten Championships in Lincoln, Neb. The Nittany Lions ended the tournament as Big Ten runners-up, missing out on their seventh title by just 1.5 points. Michigan won the team crown with 143.0 points, Penn State took second with 141.5, and Iowa third with 129.5.
Senior Roman Bravo-Young, senior Nick Lee, sophomore Carter Starocci and junior Max Dean all won individual championships. The Nittany Lions qualified nine for the NCAA Championships in two weeks in Detroit, Mich.
Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, met No. 3 Austin DeSanto of Iowa in the first of Penn State’s five final bouts. The duo battled through a scoreless first period, with each wrestler connecting on singles that led to stalemates and resets. The bout was tied 0-0 after one and DeSanto chose down to start the second. DeSanto escaped to a 1-0 lead and Bravo-Young gave up a first stall warning in the process. The Lion senior chose down to start the third and quickly escaped to a 1-1 tie. DeSanto took a low shot that Bravo-Young countered, working the Hawkeye’s back toward the mat and, after a few seconds’ work, got the takedown with :23 left in the bout. Bravo-Young finished the period on top and won his second straight Big Ten title 3-1. Bravo-Young went 3-0 with a major in Lincoln and stays unbeaten on the year at 17-0.
Lee, ranked No. 1, was to face No. 2 Jaydin Eierman of Iowa in the finals at 141. Eierman, however, medically forfeited and Lee won the 2022 Big Ten Championship, his first. Lee went 3-0 with two tech falls and the forfeit victory. He earned five bonus points in three matches for Penn State. The Nittany Lion remains unbeaten on the year with a 17-0 record.
Starocci, ranked No. 1, met No. 2 Logan Massa of Michigan in the finals. Starocci set the tempo early, working the middle of the mat and forcing Massa backwards. When Massa engaged Starocci high, resets were called. Starocci broke through with a fast low single at the 1:15 mark for a 2-0 lead. Starocci kept control for nearly a minute before Massa escaped to a 2-1 score. Leading by one, Starocci chose down to start the second period. Massa controlled the action until Starocci escaped to a 3-1 lead. Massa chose down to start the third and Starocci dominated the period. He rode Massa for the full two minutes, picked up a penalty point on a third caution and a riding time point to roll to a 5-1 victory. Starocci picked up his first Big Ten title going 3-0 with a pin. Starocci stays unbeaten on the year at 18-0.
Junior Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.), ranked No. 1, met No. 2 Myles Amine of Michigan in Penn State’s fourth finals bout. Brooks came out with a fast tempo, working shoulders until being able to slide into a low single. Amine turned the shot into a wild scramble in front of Penn State’s bench. Brooks patiently continued to work, picking up the takedown at the 1:20 mark to take a 2-0 lead. Amine escaped after a reset to cut Brooks’ lead in half and action continued in neutral. Brooks led 2-1 after one and chose down to start the second period. The Lion escaped quickly to open up a 3-1 lead and went back to work on offense. Amine got hit for stalling once as the second period ticked away and Brooks led by two after two. Amine chose down to start the third and escaped to a 3-2 score. Each wrestler took shots that ended in stalemates as the clock moved to the :40 mark. Amine scrambled to a takedown with :15 left, and Brooks escaped with four seconds left to tie the match at 4-4, sending it to sudden victory. Amine ended the match with a takedown early in extra time to post the 6-4 (sv) win. Brooks took second at Big Ten’s with a 2-1 record and a pin.
Dean, ranked No. 1 at 197, took on No. 2 Eric Schultz of Nebraska in Penn State’s fifth and final title tilt. Dean set a high tempo early, forcing the action in the center of the mat. With Schultz backing up, Dean looked for an opening on offense as the clock hit its midway point. Dean’s pressure finally paid off with a low single to a takedown with :33 left on the clock. Schultz escaped with seconds left and cut the lead to 2-1 after one. Schultz chose down to start the second period and Dean worked up over 2:00 in riding time with a strong ride. Schultz managed an escape to tie the bout at 2-2 before the period ended. Dean chose down to start the third and quickly escaped toa 3-2 lead with 1:55 in time. Dean ended the period in neutral and, with 1:55 in riding time, won his first Big Ten title 4-2. Dean took the crown with a 3-0 mark.
Penn State went 8-1 in sessions 3 and 4 and ended the tournament with a 25-9 mark. The Lions collected 17.0 bonus points off two majors, two tech falls, four pins and two forfeit wins.