Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts between 45 and 50 mph. * WHERE...Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will be on the ridge tops and in the gaps of the ridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&