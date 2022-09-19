AUBURN, Ala. — Ji’Ayir Brown strutted toward the tunnel, staring up at the now fully-partisan Penn State crowd that took over Jordan-Hare Stadium. He flashed his trademark smile, nodded his head with a palpable degree of satisfaction, then turned to welcome his teammates on their way back to the locker room.
He watched defensive lineman Dvon Ellies high-five a child in a
No. 1 Nittany Lions jersey, then roar to the crowd. He watched members of the offensive line, basking in a bit of redemption themselves, take a seat on the wall dividing the fans from the end zone, posing for photographs with their rooters behind them. He watched linebacker Dominic DeLuca approach his family, dole out some hugs, seeming more than willing to bask in a moment never before seen in that historic venue.
Then, Brown watched quarterback Sean Clifford, who has had his share of postgame celebrations and lonely walks through that tunnel, walk over, look up, let out a primal scream, then reach into the crowd for a hug from his girlfriend as if they had just reconnected after a long, hard journey apart.
“I’m just so proud of this team,” Clifford said a few minutes later, admittedly still reveling in the convincing nature of Penn State’s thorough 41-12 dismantling of Auburn, on its home turf. “We were really confident coming into this game. We didn’t say anything about it. We just went about our business. That’s why I was so happy (coming off the field.)
“That was Penn State football.”
Brown, who had a key interception, sack and forced fumble, used just about those same words. So did tight end Brenton Strange, whose open-field running kickstarted the passing game early and whose blocking downfield was a key part of the engine that paved the way for 245 rushing yards. Curtis Jacobs, the hard-hitting linebacker who had three tackles for loss, used them, too.
Easy to tell that was a talking point heading in for the Nittany Lions. As easy it was to see the product Penn State put on the field the last two seasons was far from it.
Look, Penn State fans need to take a breath here.
Sure, this was still Auburn. Still the SEC, and the Tigers are proud owners of that conference’s trademark speed, size, pedigree, pageantry and atmosphere. And Penn State overwhelmed all of that, dominated in a way few who’ve been around the program could ever remember them dominating an opponent of that ilk. On the road, no less. When they were hardly an overwhelming favorite.
But this was also an Auburn team with some well-documented issues. If they had a quarterback like true freshman Drew Allar, or even Penn State’s third-stringer Christian Veilleux, they might be starting him now. Their defense hasn’t played up to its potential all year. Their coaching staff — led by Bryan Harsin, who barely escaped his disappointing first season with his job — is now firmly on the chopping block.
How will history look back on the quality of this win two months from now, if the Tigers don’t so much as reach bowl eligibility? That’s possible, frankly.
But listen to how Auburn talked about this game leading up to it as a possible elixir for all that ailed it. Penn State, Auburn pointed out, hadn’t played in its atmosphere. Penn State, it knew, hadn’t played a team that, on offense, likes to line up behind a massive offensive line and just pound a quality back at opponents play after play after play until they crumble, Penn State, it figured, would have to prove it could run the ball against a legitimate Power 5 defense, because it hadn’t done that in years.
And none of it mattered.
Penn State won in every facet.
Head coach James Franklin expressed disappointment that the defense hadn’t been forcing more turnovers. It won that battle, 4-0, against Auburn.
“(That) all comes down to execution, being able to execute when your number is called,” Jacobs raved. “And that’s the biggest part of today. We were able to do that. And when we do that, we’re one of the best defenses in the country.”
Rebuilt after the departure of longtime starters Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks in the offseason, some wondered if the linebacking corps could stand up to a more sophisticated rushing attack like Auburn’s. Well, Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King shined in the middle, and freshman Abdul Carter had a breakout performance. Combined, they had 15 tackles and a sack, and Auburn averaged just 3.3 yards per rush.
“Everyone was talking to each other about how we had to step up,” King said. “It was about helping each other, being each others’ best critic. That’s really the most important thing.”
Penn State won the field position battle, again, with a new group of specialists.
It won the rushing battle, which wouldn’t have seemed possible just two weeks ago.
After struggling in the red zone to prevent points, another Franklin sticking point especially after the comeback win over Purdue on
Sept. 1, coordinator Manny Diaz’s charges put on a masterclass in tightening up inside its 20. Auburn ran 12 plays inside the red zone; it lost a total of 7 yards on them and scored just 12 points on those five drives. Six of those points came after Penn State built a 31-6 lead.
“We didn’t start the year playing red zone defense the way we thought we could,” Franklin said. “To hold that team, on the road in the SEC, without an offensive touchdown for the majority of the game is significant.”
Because they did that, the Nittany Lions have now earned all that they have. They have confidence. They have a certain measure of stature. They have plenty of swagger. They still, for all their success Saturday, have problems. But from here on out, they have no excuses.
This team could have rested on its undeniably bright future this season, but it now has expectations in the present. It has a second crack at a 2021 that started with such promise and ended with so much consternation.
The challenge now will be seeing it through. Easier said than done, of course. But after Saturday, this is a program the nation knows is trending toward something big. But, maybe it has a chance for that something big sooner than anyone imagined.