Before he flipped and committed to Penn State, Florida product Elliot Washington had pledged to Alabama above a full list of Power 5 suitors. He signed with the Lions in December, enrolled in January, and perhaps showed just how good he could be when All-ACC transfer Storm Duck opted to transfer out of the program in the spring.
Washington is an electric athlete with a versatile set of skills that align with a top-flight corner and maybe a top-flight safety down the road, should Penn State wish to make a move. He is quick, has fast feet, and just knows the game well enough to react quickly and instinctively in making a wide variety of plays against the pass and run.
Here’s a look back at Washington’s recruitment and where he could fit into Penn State’s plans in 2023 and beyond:
THE BASICS
Position: Cornerback
Hometown: Venice, Fla.
School: Venice
Height: 5-11. Weight: 192.
Star ratings: 4 stars by On3, 247Sports and ESPN; 3 stars by Rivals
Other notable offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee.
RECRUITING/RANKINGS NOTES: ESPN had the highest opinion of Washington in the recruiting process, ranking him No. 54 nationally overall and No. 4 at safety. Washington was previously committed to Alabama until July 8, 2022, when he de-committed from the Crimson Tide and flipped to Penn State. The Nittany Lions emerged as a winner for one of the most highly acclaimed, versatile defensive backs in the country, when many in recruiting circles thought Washington would commit to Michigan State. He was ranked No. 173 overall by 247Sports and No. 195 by On3.
STRENGTHS: Washington has a strong, compact frame that could lend itself to cornerback and/or safety at the next level, giving Penn State options to evaluate his growth as a corner early in his career. He plays with aggression and with read-and-react skills that show up in zone coverage and against the run. While he doesn’t have a ton of film showing him back pedaling or pressing, Washington looks plenty athletic enough to polish those skills under Terry Smith and make an impact early in his career.
AREAS TO ADDRESS: Venice put Washington in positions where he was most comfortable making plays, playing off coverage and reacting to what he saw in front of him. He’s tremendous in that role, but likely needs to add more to his skill set before he’s ready to make a big contribution in Penn State’s cornerback rotation. The good news is, Terry Smith has a long history of adding the extra layer of technique that helps PSU corners elevate their game quickly.
WHERE HE FITS: Washington could very well be a key figure in Penn State’s cornerback rotation this fall after the departure of transfer Storm Duck. The Lions have their top three corners set in Kalen King, Johnny Dixon and Daequan Hardy, and sophomore Cam Miller appears to be the team’s fourth option.
After them, the Lions will go deeper in their rotation and get into their fifth or sixth options, where Washington could find himself after training camp.
TRAFFIC LIGHT PROJECTION: Green. Penn State has been steadfast in its belief that players who line furthest from the ball are best positioned to make an early impact. Cornerback has been one of their most successful positions in that way, and Washington looks like the best bet in a trio of true freshmen to force his way onto the field.