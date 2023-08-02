STATE COLLEGE — Since 2022, construction has been underway for Penn Highlands State College –“the hospital of tomorrow” –on Colonnade Boulevard. Not only will the area be getting a new technologically-advanced hospital in 2024, it will also witness the opening of a one-stop medical office building.
The $70 million project is bringing some of the region’s best doctors and medical providers to the area who will deliver care in state-of-the-art facilities.
“The new Penn Highlands State College hospital and medical office building are in a great location making them easily accessible for the people in the Tri-County area, so they can have expert care in advanced facilities without having to travel far,” said Rhonda Halstead, Regional Market president for the Central Region at Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Hospital Amenities
Penn Highlands State College will offer:
- World-class Emergency Department with 10 private treatment rooms and a trauma room for prompt assessment and expert care.
- State-of-the-art Surgical Department with three high-tech operating suites and an Endoscopy Procedure Room.
- Eighteen modern, private inpatient rooms.
- Medical Imaging Department that utilizes the latest technology for the sharpest images.
- Pulmonary Function Lab for expert screening, diagnosis and treatment.
- Innovative therapies for advanced care.
- A patient-centric design and atmosphere.
State College Medical Office Building Services and Providers
- A QCare Walk-in Clinic providing expert care for infants to seniors.
- Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center.
- Cutting-edge technology with a personalized approach.
- Nationally respected oncologists.
- Multidisciplinary care including advanced medical oncology/infusion services.
- State-of-the art radiation services.
- Technologically advanced linear accelerator that delivers radiation to cancerous tumors with pinpoint accuracy sparing the healthy tissue nearby.
- Skilled and compassionate family medicine, pediatric and specialty care physicians.
- Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN services providing care for every stage of a woman’s life.
- Women’s Medical Imaging staffed by professionals who understand a woman’s special needs.
- Penn Highlands Lung Center providing advanced screenings, diagnostics and treatments.
- Penn Highlands Heart Center offering specialized heart care close to home.
- Laboratory Services for quick, convenient and accurate diagnosis.
- Retail pharmacy with convenient drive-thru service.
“This is an exciting time as Penn Highlands State College continues to take shape,” said Halstead. “We are looking forward to when the hospital and medical office building are completed and the physicians and providers are onsite so that the people in Centre County and surrounding regions can take full advantage of emergency care and specialty services Penn Highlands State College will offer.”
Penn Highlands Healthcare currently offers diagnostic and treatment services at 611 University Blvd. in State College. In addition to The Rehabilitation Center and The Lung Center, services include internal and obesity medicine and medical imaging.
To learn more about Penn Highlands State College, visit www.phhealthcare.org/statecollege.