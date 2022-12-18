PITTSBURGH — Even with the benefit of seven consecutive wins entering Sunday, the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins still trailed the second-place Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.
On Saturday, speaking with media that traveled to Raleigh, N.C., Penguins coach Mike Sullivan explained what makes the Hurricanes such a strong outfit.
“They’re one of the hardest teams, man-on-man, in all three zones in the league,” Sullivan said. “They play a suffocating defense in all three zones. They make you work for the ice out there. Because of that, they’re a team that’s difficult to play against.
“They’re a good hockey team. They’re well balanced.”
The scales were tipped in favor of the Hurricanes on Sunday as they edged the Penguins, 3-2, at PNC Arena, a result that halted the Penguins’ season-best winning streak.
With the victory, the Hurricanes (19-6-6, 44 points) put a little more distance between themselves and the Penguins (18-9-4, 40 points) in the standings.
Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin was in the lineup for Sunday’s contest. On Thursday, in a 4-2 road win against the Florida Panthers, Malkin left that game in the third period after his right knee was struck by a puck.
Following a scoreless first period, the Hurricanes took a lead 3 minutes, 25 seconds into the second period. After stealing a puck in his own left corner, Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta almost immediately turned it over thanks to pressure from Hurricanes rookie forward Jack Drury. The loose puck trickled free in the corner before former Penguins forward Stefan Noesen shuffled a backhand pass to the left circle for linemate Derek Stepan, who quickly elevated a wrister over goaltender Casey DeSmith’s blocker on the near side for his second goal of the season. Noesen had the only assist.
A power-play goal by Penguins forward Rickard Rakell at 12:20 of the second tied the score 1-1. After Penguins forward Sidney Crosby beat former teammate Jordan Staal on a faceoff in the Hurricanes’ left circle, Penguins defenseman Kris Letang settled the puck at the left point and then dished it to Malkin above the right circle. After surveying the zone for a moment, Malkin snapped a pass to the slot, where Rakell coasted to an open area and deflected the puck past rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov’s blocker for his 13th goal. Malkin and Letang tallied assists.
That score extended a streak of games with at least one power-play goal to a season-best eight games for the Penguins.
Former Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn supplied the Penguins with their first lead 5:03 into the third period. From the Penguins’ high slot, Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis attempted a drop pass for linemate Teuvo Teravainen but misfired and essentially provided an outlet for Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen to create a two-on-one rush in the opposite direction.
As Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns made a desperate but futile attempt to jump onto the ice from the bench on a line change, Kapanen gained the offensive zone at the center point, pulled up in the high slot and twisted up Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin. From there, Kapanen offloaded a forehand pass to the right circle for McGinn, who swatted a one-timer to the far side that beat Kochetkov’s blocker for his ninth goal. Kapanen collected the only assist.
Things were tied again at 8:17 of the third when Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei scored. After claiming a loose puck in the Penguins’ left corner, Stepan dished it to the left point, where Skjei teed off on a one-timer that sailed through a phalanx of bodies and beat DeSmith blocker on the near side.
Assists went to Stepan and Staal.
Staal restored a lead for the Hurricanes, 3-2, at 13:33 of the final frame with his eighth goal. From the left point of the offensive zone, Skjei misfired on a one-timer and the puck hopped to the right circle where Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast settled it. Fending off Penguins rookie defenseman P.O Joseph, Fast spun to his left and slid a pass to the left of the crease. From there, Staal outmuscled Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel and one-touched a forehand shot past DeSmith’s right leg. Fast and Skjei had assists.
DeSmith made 26 saves on 29 shots as his record fell to 4-6-1.
Notes: The Penguins’ most recent loss was a 3-2 overtime setback to the Hurricanes on Nov. 29 at PPG Paints Arena. ... Rakell appeared in his 600th career game. ... The Penguins’ scratches were forwards Drew O’Connor (healthy), forward Jason Zucker (undisclosed injury) and defenseman Mark Friedman (healthy).