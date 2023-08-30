The Penguins have signed three veteran skaters to professional tryout contracts, adding to the competition and intrigue at next month’s training camp.
The players invited to Pittsburgh to compete for roster spots are defensemen Mark Pysyk and Libor Hajek and forward Austin Wagner. If one earns a spot, like Brian Boyle did on a PTO two seasons ago, he will need an NHL contract.
Among the three, Pysyk appears to have the least obstacles to a roster spot.
Pysyk is a right-shot defenseman listed at 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds. The former first-rounder has been a reliable third-pair defender for much of his career, splitting his 10 seasons in the NHL among Buffalo, Florida and Dallas.
He missed all of last season with a torn Achilles. If Pysyk has fully recovered from that, he could challenge Chad Ruhwedel for a position on the third pair.
Hajek is a 25-year-old lefty. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound defender spent the last five years with the Rangers but was unable to break through to become a regular in New York. He played just 33 NHL games the last two seasons.
The blue line will be even more crowded in camp with Pysyk and Hajek in the mix. Youngsters Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Ty Smith must contend with those two, plus fellow vets Mark Friedman, Taylor Fedun, Will Butcher and Xavier Ouellet. As of now, the Penguins have 13 defensemen with NHL experience.
Wagner, 26, is a 6-foot-1, 179-pound winger. He played 171 games with the Los Angeles Kings from 2018 to 2021 but has skated in just seven NHL games since, all with the Chicago Blackhawks following the 2023 trade deadline.
New president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas has already signed several other veteran forwards this summer. So Wagner, who projects as a potential bottom-six type, seemingly faces a pretty steep climb to make the NHL roster.