Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected from freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch. Total sleet accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Cambria, Clearfield, Somerset, Bedford and Blair Counties. Maximum ice accumulation on the ridgetops and summits. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Significant travel disruptions are expected tonight through the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry mix onset this evening will quickly transition to freezing rain overnight. Temperatures may briefly rise above freezing Friday morning before trending colder through Friday afternoon. Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph will develop Friday morning into the afternoon and could add stress to ice-laden trees and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&