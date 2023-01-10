The Penguins were in a hurry to get out of town following their Sunday night win against the Arizona Coyotes, but it wasn’t to catch a flight back to Pittsburgh.
The Penguins flew overnight from Phoenix to Montreal to attend the funeral of Claude Fouquet, Kris Letang’s father. Letang has not been with the team since prior to the Winter Classic and is still in Montreal, per coach Mike Sullivan.
Fellow defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who has been living with Letang since the preseason, was more than willing to embrace the extra travel to see his mentor.
“He’s been in this organization for a long time, so I think it was the least we can do to bring it back for everything he did for us and everything he’s still doing for us,” Joseph said. “So I think it was a no-brainer for us and we were all happy to be there for him.”
Marcus Pettersson seconded Joseph’s comments, mentioning the love Fouquet had shown for the team over the years. Pettersson said Letang texted the team to show his appreciation for them visiting himself and his family.
“Even traveling overnight, I don’t think any of us blinked for one second to go there and show support,” Pettersson said.
Sullivan said there was a lot that went into traveling to the largest city in Quebec, including conversations among the team’s leadership group and players about how to best aid Letang. After working through some different scenarios, the Penguins landed on flying to Montreal with the approval of Fenway Sports Group, the team’s ownership group.
“We were able to work out some of the challenges. There were a fair amount of them, but we all felt strongly it was important to support Tanger through such a difficult time,” Sullivan said.
After returning from Montreal around 7 p.m. Monday night, the team held an optional morning skate on Tuesday, which was attended by 14 players. Now, the Penguins will have to redirect their attention to hosting the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
But for players like Bryan Rust, seeing Letang before coming back to Pittsburgh was very important.
“There’s bigger things than hockey,” Rust said. “Obviously, family’s No. 1 and we all consider him family. He’s a guy who’s been around here for a long time. There’s been a lot of us who have been with him for a long time.”