The Penguins have traded away Sam Lafferty, sending the local product to Chicago in exchange for another forward struggling to become an NHL regular.
Alex Nylander has NHL bloodlines and the pedigree of a former top-10 pick. But the 23-year-old winger has not played in the NHL since the 2019-20 season.
The son of ex-NHL forward Michael Nylander and brother of Toronto Maple Leafs sniper William Nylander, Alex Nylander was drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016 and as a teenager made his debut the following season.
But the 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward played just 19 NHL games in his three years with the Sabres organization, scoring three goals with three assists and a minus-9 rating. Injuries were a factor in Nylander not living up to expectations there after he was initially billed as a “dynamic” playmaker by NHL Central Scouting.
In 2019, the Sabres gave up on Nylander, shipping him to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Henri Jokiharju. Nylander, who is of Swedish descent, played 65 games that season, scoring 10 goals and adding 16 assists.
He missed all of last season following knee surgery. This season, Nylander split time between Chicago’s taxi squad and its American Hockey League affiliate.
Nylander, who makes $874,125, will be a restricted free agent this summer. He is expected to report to Wilkes-Barre in the American Hockey League.
Lafferty was a nice success story for both the Penguins and the state of hockey in Western Pa. The Hollidaysburg native was a fourth-round pick in 2014 and after his college career at Brown he eventually worked his way up to the NHL level.
He had a goal and two assists in his third NHL game in October 2019 and buried two more goals the following night. Since then, he had just three goals and 14 assists in his final 91 games in Pittsburgh, which included one postseason game.
The Penguins encouraged him to use his speed and size to frustrate opponents all over the ice. But it was typically the Penguins who were frustrated after he took a bad penalty or made a costly mistake trying to find his niche in the NHL.
The 27-year-old will now get a chance to carve out a regular role in Chicago.
DeSmith in goal
Given that Tristan Jarry exited the COVID protocol on Monday and has participated in just one team practice since Dec. 21, the Penguins will start Casey DeSmith in goal against the St. Louis Blues. After the morning skate, coach Mike Sullivan explained why they are being cautious with Jarry, one of the NHL’s best goalies thus far.
“Everybody’s different in how they are impacted by COVID,” Sullivan said. “Some of the guys that are asymptomatic are able to work out and train in their homes through part of the quarantine period. Those guys tend to adjust quicker.”
Jarry, however, did experience symptoms after entering the protocol Dec. 27. It is unclear what he could do during that isolation period to try to stay in shape. Jarry took part in an individual workout Monday and a team practice Tuesday.
“We take their feedback. ... We’re trying to put players in a position to be successful and [not] set them up to fail,” Sullivan said. “If they’re not prepared or we don’t think they’re ready for game action, we’re not going to put them in.”
Jarry got in a good workout Wednesday morning and could get the nod Thursday night in Philadelphia. If not, either DeSmith or Louis Dominique will start.
Carter,
Malkin out
Jeff Carter exited the COVID protocol Wednesday and participated in the morning skate. But the Penguins are holding him out of the lineup against the Blues.
Evgeni Malkin is also not ready to suit up, though Sullivan confirmed that Malkin has been practicing without contact restrictions for “a little while now.”
The coach added: “Obviously, this is the last step. So he’s getting close. ... We’re encouraged with where he’s at and we feel like his approach is nearing.”
Last week, Malkin said he was targeting a return during the upcoming six-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Philadelphia and concludes Jan. 17.
Taking the taxi
Forwards Radim Zohorna and Kasper Bjorkqvist could join Dominique and blue-liner Juuso Riikola on the taxi squad once more players are cleared to return.
But Sullivan indicated that the Penguins will likely shuffle players among the NHL club, the taxi squad and their AHL affiliate to ensure players don’t go too long between games played. That is how they utilized their taxi squad last season.
“I would anticipate it being a little bit of a revolving door because we’re trying to keep these guys playing,” Sullivan said. “It’s just an important aspect of their overall development. They have to play in games. They can’t just sit on the sidelines. ... We have a responsibility to make sure these guys continue to develop.”