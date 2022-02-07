Penguins center Evgeni Malkin was placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the club announced on Monday.
The development will present yet another test of the Penguins’ center depth and challenge the club to maintain the momentum they’ve created recently on the power play.
Malkin, 35, missed the first several months of the season as he recovered from offseason knee surgery. He made his debut on Jan. 11 in Anaheim, scoring two goals and dishing one assist. In total this season, Malkin has tallied five goals and eight assists.
The power play, meanwhile, has become one of the NHL’s best in the dozen games that Malkin has played. His ability to, as Mike Sullivan says, “go off the grid” to become another unpredictable puzzle piece has ignited the unit in a serious way. In the 12 games that Malkin has played, the Penguins have scored 13 power play goals (13 for 39).
Losing one of the Penguins’ star centers is never a good thing. But in context, the next several games could be more of a challenge. The club was already playing without one of its regular centers, as Teddy Blueger is sidelined with a broken jaw. That injury thrust Brian Boyle into the starting lineup again on an every-night basis. Now the Penguins will need to find a second replacement somewhere on the roster. Other center options to fill in for Malkin include Evan Rodrigues or Radim Zohorna. On the power play, Rodrigues or Jeff Carter are two of the options that could be elevated to the top unit.
In related roster moves, the Penguins recalledV altteri Puustinen and Michael Chaput from the club’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton.
The Penguins are scheduled to reconvene on the ice for the first time since the All-Star break at 4 p.m. practice in Boston. That practice should provide the first look at how the club plans to address the absence. The Penguins return to action on Tuesday night in Boston, as the unofficial start of the second half begins.