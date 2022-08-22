Four days after the Penguins rewarded Todd Reirden with a new contract (and an elevated role), they signed Mike Sullivan’s other assistant to an extension.
Mike Vellucci’s new deal will keep him in Pittsburgh an additional two years.
Vellucci initially joined the Penguins organization in 2019 as the head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton. After one year there, he was promoted to the NHL bench. Next season will be his third as an assistant coach alongside Sullivan and Reirden, now an associate head coach.
“[Vellucci] is a dedicated coach who has proven to be a valuable addition since joining Pittsburgh,” Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement. “We’re excited to have him back behind the bench for two more seasons.”
Vellucci primarily oversees the penalty kill, which ranked third in the NHL last season, and the forward group. He has a strong reputation for his work with young players. One Metropolitan division team is reaping the benefits of that.
While coaching in the Carolina Hurricanes organization, Vellucci led their AHL club to the Calder Cup title and helped develop Carolina’s current NHL core.
In each of the last two seasons, Vellucci has been invited to interview for NHL head coaching positions. At least two of those teams were in a rebuilding stage.
Passed over for other candidates, Vellucci is still with the Penguins, who despite the new extension Monday wouldn’t stand in his way of a head coach gig.
In the meantime, the Penguins will need Vellucci to help them take a step forward next season, with an unsettled bottom six and new personnel for the PK.