The attorneys representing Jarrod and Erin Skalde announced Tuesday that the civil lawsuits filed against the Penguins organization have been resolved. Terms and details were not disclosed.
“We are pleased to announce the resolution of the matter involving Erin Skalde and the Pittsburgh Penguins organization, which has come to satisfactory conclusion for all parties involved,” law firm Romanucci & Blandin LLC wrote in a news release. “We appreciate the collaboration the team has shown in acknowledging the concerns of our client. As is customary in these types of resolutions, the terms and details will not be disclosed by any of the parties involved and we hope this brings a measure of closure to Erin and her family.”
The legal matter stems from an alleged incident in Providence, R.I., on Nov. 11, 2018. Clark Donatelli, the former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach, allegedly sexually assaulted Jarrod Skalde’s wife, Erin Skalde, on a road trip.
Jarrod Skalde said he reported the incident to Bill Guerin, who was the GM in Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton at the time, on June 21, 2019. Days later, on June 27, 2019, Donatelli suddenly resigned, two days after he led a practice at prospect development camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. A team press release cited “personal reasons.”
The Skaldes filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania in November 2020 that named as defendants the Penguins organization, Donatelli, Guerin, Pittsburgh Penguins LP, Lemieux Group LP and co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ronald Burkle. The suit alleges that Guerin, now the Minnesota Wild general manager, told Skalde to “stay quiet” about the alleged assault.
Skalde remained with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach under Donatelli’s replacement, Mike Vellucci. Skalde alleges the Penguins fired him last May because he complained to the team and by doing so they violated Pennsylvania’s whistleblower laws. The Penguins said Skalde, who is now coaching in Europe, was not retained because of “significant staff reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The attorneys for the Skaldes announced last week they planned to file a similar lawsuit in Rhode Island and were planning to hold a press conference to discuss the details. However, that press conference was canceled when later that same day, the law firm said a second woman had come forward to detail a similar assault by Donatelli.
“The events of the last three years have been deeply challenging and my hope is to now move forward as an advocate for others. I call this commitment my Meaningful Life Project and my most fervent energy and efforts will be focused there to continue my personal growth, support others and be an instrument of change,” Erin Skalde said in a statement.
The Penguins have maintained that they handled the matter in a timely and appropriate manner. On Tuesday, the club released the following statement:
“In June 2019, the Penguins received a report about an alleged incident in November 2018 involving the then head coach of the AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre and Erin Skalde, the wife of then Wilkes-Barre assistant coach Jarrod Skalde. Upon receiving this report, the Penguins immediately conducted a thorough investigation and took prompt action. Within a few days, the former coach who was alleged to have been involved in the incident departed from the organization.
“In November 2020, Jarrod and Erin Skalde filed a lawsuit against the Penguins and the former Wilkes-Barre coach. The Penguins and Skaldes have agreed to resolve all claims. Through this resolution, the Penguins hope to bring closure to the Skaldes, provide some measure of peace, and continue to encourage and promote a culture of openness, accountability, and respect at all levels of professional sports.”