PITTSBURGH — Ahead of the NHL trade deadline, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said he was hoping to find a player who could help not just in the immediate future, “but also a little bit longer-term.”
Turns out, he was able to accomplish that after all.
Swedish forward Rickard Rakell, who was acquired on an expiring contract from the Anaheim Ducks on March 22, has agreed to terms on a deal that will keep him in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future. The team announced Monday night that the contract will be six years with an average annual value of $5 million.
The Penguins see Rakell as a versatile, Swiss Army knife type forward who has the ability to play both wings and with several different types of centers. He has proven a scoring touch in the past. Last year was the fourth time he eclipsed the 20-goal plateau. He also has a 34-goal and a 33-goal outburst on his resume.
While the Penguins knew Rakell could put the puck in the back of the net (and actually probably wished he had scored more than four goals in 19 regular-season games), they were impressed when he arrived in Pittsburgh that he also brought an underrated playmaking ability. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he also has a physical component to his game, throwing several board-rattling checks that the new front office covets.
“He plays the game with a lot of courage,” coach Mike Sullivan said this season. “He goes to the battle areas. He’s willing to go to the net front and take cross checks to bang in a rebound or get a deflection.”
For years, the Penguins have searched for wingers to round out their top-six. Some of their most-significant recent deals have been to land Jason Zucker, Kasperi Kapanen and Rakell. Now, they have locked down one of those players for many years to come with the hope he can provide the consistent secondary scoring the others did not.
Where does he play?
While Sidney Crosby has formed a formidable line combination with Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust, Rakell gives Sullivan another option and provides the team as a whole an insurance policy in case one of those wingers goes down. Rakell showed his chemistry with Crosby in a limited sample size last year. In 98 minute of icetime together, the Penguins generated nearly 62% of the expected goals and 67% of the high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. That’s dominant.
The extension makes sense for Pittsburgh on a number of levels and gives the Penguins a good return on investment for the package they gave up to acquire Rakell (a second-round pick, goaltender prospect Calle Clang and NHL players Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon).
At the same time, it also should provide Rakell with some security. The 29-year-old arrived in Pittsburgh at bit of a crossroads moment — both personally and professionally.
The uncertainty of free agency loomed and his wife was pregnant with the family’s first child.
“I’m not going to lie, it was a little bit scary in the beginning because I’ve been in Anaheim for 10 years,” Rakell told the Post-Gazette just after the trade. “It’s the only organization I knew.
“Moving without my pregnant wife, I want to make sure that I take care of this opportunity to do the best both for her and the baby.”
Now, Rakell has a new baby in tow and a little job security to go along with it.
After the move, the Penguins now have about $10.3 million in salary cap space, according to Cap Friendly.
Following the news that Evgeni Malkin will test the waters of free agency, they’ll need to commit a decent chunk of that to finding a second-line center, whether that’s Geno or someone else.