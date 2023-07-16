Ty Smith is the latest restricted free agent to sign a deal with the Penguins.
The 23-year-old defenseman signed a one-year contract that is worth $775,000 at the NHL level.
He will again be a restricted free agent next offseason.
Smith, listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, spent much of 2022-23 in the American Hockey League. He played nine NHL games for Pittsburgh, tallying one goal with three assists and a plus-3 rating. He was hardly perfect but fared OK given tough circumstances, playing up the lineup and on his off side at times.
The left-shot defenseman recorded seven goals, 24 points and a minus-8 rating in his 39 games playing for their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Smith has an intriguing set of tools, including smooth skating and puck skills. But he is heading into what will be a pivotal season for his Penguins future.
He will be in the mix for an NHL roster spot during training camp and preseason play.
The best-case scenario for Smith is he supplants fellow youngster Pierre-Olivier Joseph on the third defensive pair while also earning a spot on their second power play. But if he doesn’t make the team, he is now subject to waivers, per Capfriendly.
The Penguins acquired Smith from the New Jersey Devils in the John Marino trade last summer. Smith was drafted 17th overall by the Devils in 2018, but he fell out of favor in New Jersey after two up and down seasons in the NHL.
The signing of Smith leaves the Penguins with just one more restricted free agent. That is forward Drew O’Connor, who has elected for salary arbitration.