Many college-aged adults check off a lot of firsts around 20 or 21. First true love. First apartment. First time skydiving. First hangover. First trip abroad.
Sam Poulin recently experienced one. Widely regarded as Pittsburgh’s top forward prospect, he was last month a healthy scratch for the first time in his life.
“I just took it as a learning experience and a wake-up call. I knew I had to pick up my play and I wasn’t bringing enough to the table,” he said last week.
That would be both the low point and the turning point of Poulin’s first season as a pro, though there is still much work left to be done to get to the NHL.
Back in September, the door was left open for Poulin to make the Penguins with a strong training camp. He didn’t distinguish himself from a deep forward group. But the feedback was positive when he was sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Don’t look at it as a setback, they told him. Most NHLers take that path, including all the guys with their pictures hanging in the lobby of the Coal Street practice rink in Wilkes-Barre — including Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Matt Murray.
Poulin picked up an assist in his first American Hockey League game and scored his first goal two weeks later. But as fall continued, so did his struggles.
On the ice, he quickly realized that many AHL players were big, fast and strong, and he couldn’t get away with some tactics that helped him dominate inferior athletes during his standout career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
Off the ice, he grappled with personal issues he did not want to get into during a phone interview with the Post-Gazette. Living on his own was also an adjustment. Not only did he have to fend for himself, he had idle hands. When at home or living with his billet family in juniors, he always had something going on.
“I’ve never been someone who just stayed home and watched Netflix all day,” he said. “It was a rush getting my apartment set up. As soon as that calmed down, I realized I had a bunch of free time to kill. I was really not used to that.”
Poulin eventually got into cooking, making meals for roommate Felix Robert, his former junior teammate and occasional linemate with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and himself. Poulin, a music lover who dabbled with DJing in the past, started “mixing tunes” in their apartment. He has also enrolled in a college class.
Poulin, who turned 21 on Friday, reports he is now in a better mental state.
“Once I started dealing with those better, things on the ice got way easier. I noticed a huge difference and things are going way better now,” Poulin said.
Poulin had four goals and three assists in his first 21 games. And he watched a few other Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forwards get calls to Pittsburgh over him.
One of them was Valtteri Puustinen, who was drafted 182 picks after him in 2019.
Around New Years, he had a minus-8 rating over a four-game span. After his ghastly giveaway Jan. 7 led to a goal in a loss, coach J.D. Forrest sat him down.
“I saw it coming. Before that, I wasn’t playing great hockey and I knew it,” he said, then admitting, “I could have been scratched a couple games before that.”
Since then, Poulin has picked it up. He has made a point to keep things simpler and he believes it has been a huge help. He has also settled in at center after often skating on the wing in the season’s first half. He feels that when he plays there, he is more often in motion and engaged in battles on both sides of the rink.
“What makes you a good player is when you make smarter decisions than others. I just realized that,” Poulin said of the AHL. “And it’s a grinding league. So everyone works their balls off. You’ve got to chip in, otherwise you won’t get the puck or you won’t be in the game. Those are the biggest things I’ve realized.”
The former first-round pick had at least one point in 10 of the first 15 games after he was a healthy scratch. He had a few scoreless games over the last week.
Plus, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is winning more often after a slow start to the season. They won Tuesday and Wednesday to hang around in the playoff race.
Poulin is having fun and isn’t worrying about a potential Pittsburgh call-up.
“My head is not in the NHL. I’m not thinking about that,” he said. “We’re battling for a playoff spot. For sure, that’s my Number 1 intention. ... I’m just out there to be the best player I can be and get better and learn from the mistakes I make.”