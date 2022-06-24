A busy Penguins offseason full of hockey operations changes continued on Friday with a departure and two promotions.
Scott Young, who served as the director of player development for the past five seasons, joined Jim Rutherford’s Vancouver Canucks as director of player personnel.
To fill the vacancy created by Young’s move, the Penguins on Friday announced Tom Kostopoulos has been promoted from player development coach to director of player development. Also on Friday, Madison Nikkel was promoted to video coach, filling the void created when Andy Saucier was elevated into a newly created role of hockey operations analyst/pro personnel.
“Tom has done an excellent job developing and monitoring players at the minor league and amateur levels over the past four years,” Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement. “His work ethic and experience coming up through the ranks during his career serve as a great example for our players. We are excited to have him lead our player development staff.”
Kostopoulos, 43, is a hockey lifer who carved out a 19-year professional career in the NHL and AHL, racking up 1,468 combined games in the NHL and AHL. Selected by the Penguins in the seventh round of the 1999 NHL Draft, he served as the captain of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2002 to 2004 and from 2013 to 2018. He ended his career as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ all-time leader across the board in games played (588), goals (159), assists (257), points (416), playoff games played (94), playoff goals (23), playoff assists (44) and playoff points (67).
After his playing days ended, Kostopoulos began working with young prospects throughout the organization, especially in the minor leagues, junior hockey and college hockey. Matt Murray, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary and Tom Kuhnhackl were just some of the prospects whom Kostopoulos helped take the step to the next level.
Meanwhile, Nikkel, 28, spent the last three seasons as the Penguins’ assistant video coach. He’s worked closely alongside Saucier, as the two were responsible for countless successful video challenges. Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, Nikkel spent the previous three seasons as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s video coach from 2016-19.
These moves continue two recent trends.
In Vancouver, Rutherford continues to compile a staff full of former Penguins. Soon after the former Penguins GM was named Canucks president of hockey operations, he enticed his former assistant GM, Patrik Allvin, to join him out west as the general manager. One wonders if eventually some players on the Penguins roster might also find themselves on Rutherford’s payroll, as well.
At the same time in Pittsburgh, Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke are putting their stamp on the team. In the last two weeks alone, the Penguins shuffled a number of pieces in the club’s masthead. Most notably, Kevin Acklin was named president of business operations, Chris Pryor was promoted to assistant GM and Teena Murray was hired from the Sacramento Kings to become the Penguins senior vice president of integrated performance.