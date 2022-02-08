BOSTON — With Evgeni Malkin going on the NHL’s COVID list Monday, taking another forward away from coach Mike Sullivan, the Penguins were pumped to call up a young prospect from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
That prospect was not Samuel Poulin, Nathan Legare or even Filip Hallander.
Monday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena, it was Valtteri Puustinen who hopped on the ice for his first practice, not including training camp, with the Penguins.
A rapid riser in their minor league system, the 2019 seventh-round pick leads the AHL club with 13 goals and 27 points this season, his first in North America. The 5-foot-9 winger put up impressive stats in Finland’s top league the two years prior.
After practice, Sullivan raved about Puustinen, saying that he had received glowing reports from general manager Ron Hextall and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach J.D. Forrest. Forrest and he had a “real good” chat about him over the break.
“Everyone is ecstatic with the development that he’s shown to this point and we’re excited about where he could potentially go moving forward,” he said.
Puustinen is not expected to play Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins. But he’s on the 23-man roster with Malkin, Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger out. And he will get a chance to make an impression on Sullivan on this two-game trip.
The right-shot winger caught Sullivan’s eye during camp. But ultimately he was sent down, along with higher-profile prospects Poulin, Legare and Hallander.
“We recognized his instincts right away and his skill set,” Sullivan recalled. “So he’s a guy that we’re excited about that we think potentially can play the game that we’re trying to play in Pittsburgh. And he’s done very well in Wilkes.”
He rattled off the 22-year-old’s stat line, adding that he’s also “playing on both sides of the puck” and is in much better shape now than he was in September.
“I think he deserves a whole lot of credit for how hard he’s worked with the strength and conditioning guys in Wilkes and the coaching staff,” Sullivan said.
In addition to Puustinen, the Penguins called up forward Michael Chaput.