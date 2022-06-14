Soon after Ron Hextall was named Penguins general manager in February 2021, he called it his “Number 1 priority” to bring in Chris Pryor.
During Hextall’s stint as Flyers general manager from 2014 to 2018, Pryor was considered the GM’s right-hand man, so to speak, serving in several capacities including assistant general manager. As Hextall began a new chapter in a different front office, he needed a trusted voice by his side.
So when Patrik Allvin left the Penguins in January to become the general manager in Vancouver, it was only logical that Hextall would again turn to Pryor to fill the vacant assistant general manager seat.
On Tuesday, the dots that were so easy to connect finally came together.
The Penguins announced that Pryor, 61, has officially been promoted to assistant general manager. In his new role, Pryor will assist Hextall in all aspects of hockey operations and will be involved in all personnel decisions.
The news was part of a hat trick of Penguins promotions.
Andy Saucier, who has spent the last 10 years as the club’s video coach, has been elevated into a newly created role of hockey operations analyst/pro personnel. The 35-year-old Saucier will serve as a conduit between the coaching staff and analytics department. He will also be involved in player personnel decisions and aid with pro scouting efforts.
Also on Tuesday, Erik Heasley, 36, added general manager of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to his job title. He has spent the last 14 years with the organization working in various capacities, including most recently manager of hockey operations, a role he’ll continue to fill.
“Chris, Andy and Erik all have been key members of our hockey operations department, and collectively bring a wealth of various experiences and expertise,” Hextall said in a statement. “All three individuals are very deserving of their new roles and responsibilities as we continue to build out our hockey operations department.”
Now, back to Pryor.
After a six-year, 82-game NHL career as a defenseman, Pryor began the second chapter of his hockey life with the New York Islanders scouting department in the mid-1990s.
He’s since racked up more than 25 years of scouting and managerial experience. Before joining the Penguins, he spent the last two seasons with the Nashville Predators organization.
“He’s got a strong opinion, but he’s also open to other people’s opinions and kind of working as a group,” Hextall said when he brought Pryor into the fold in 2021. “The biggest thing with scouting, to me, is you’ve got to use your whole group. Everybody’s got to be involved... They’ve got to feel an ownership.”
Pryor’s most significant stint was with the Flyers from 1999 to 2019, where he worked as an amateur scout, director of scouting and director of player personnel. He eventually became one of Hextall’s assistant general managers from 2016 to 2018.
With Pryor and Hextall working closely together, the Flyers restocked their farm system several noteworthy picks include Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Travis Sanheim, Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Carter Hart.
At least one more official promotion should be on the horizon. The Post-Gazette reported last week that Fenway Sports Group will be naming Kevin Acklin as Penguins president of business operations.
Acklin, who joined the organization in 2018, previously served as the team’s chief operation officer and general counsel. His promotion will, in part, fill the vacancy created when David Morehouse stepped down at the end of the season as Penguins president and CEO.