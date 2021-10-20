The Penguins’ remarkable sellout streak, which began in 2007 and spanned more than 14 years, was snapped Tuesday when they hosted the Dallas Stars.
It began Feb. 14, 2007, at the Civic Arena and continued on and on and on as the Penguins won the Stanley Cup three times, moved into PPG Paints Arena and saw Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin claim countless awards and milestones. But as the COVID-19 pandemic lingered on, the streak could not endure.
Including Saturday’s season opener, the Penguins had sold out their arena for 633 games, including playoffs. The team’s previous record? A mere 34 games.
President and CEO David Morehouse marveled at that run Tuesday night.
“If you would have [asked] me 14 years ago, ‘Do you think you could do 14 years of sellouts?’ I would have said, ‘No, I think you’re crazy,’ “ he said. “I think our fan base proved that Pittsburgh’s a hockey town. And they come out and continue to come out. If not for a pandemic, we wouldn’t even be talking today.”
The pandemic shuttered the NHL in March 2020 and teams did not return to their arenas, which were closed to fans initially, for games until this January. Two months later, PPG Paints Arena opened up at a limited capacity. With a lower total to hit, the Penguins managed to sell out every game they could last season.
They had a packed house Saturday, with Marc-Andre Fleury and the Chicago Blackhawks in town for the season opener. But Tuesday, even with a special theme night honoring retired broadcaster Mike Lange, they sold 16,450 of 18,420 tickets.
Even the Penguins, considered to be one of the league’s premier franchises, were unable to sidestep the attendance issues that have hit many other teams.
“It’s pretty easy to say it is pandemic-related, which is a shame,” Morehouse said. “It’s two years of our lives, two seasons, and it’s going to take a little while for people to recover from it physically, emotionally, mentally, economically.”
Despite the financial hit the team has taken due to the pandemic, Morehouse said it won’t impact the on-ice product. The Penguins spent to the salary cap ceiling again this season and figure to do so along as Crosby and Co. can win the Cup.