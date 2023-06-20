PITTSBURGH — Ron Hextall’s trade deadline deal for Mikael Granlund was head-scratching at the time. It looks even worse in hindsight. Now, Hextall’s successor, Kyle Dubas, must decide what to do with Granlund and his problematic contract.
In his last major move as Penguins general manager, Hextall sent a second-round pick to Nashville in exchange for Granlund, who still has two more years left on a contract that has an average annual salary cap hit of $5 million.
Now, it may require another high draft pick going out for a team to take on Granlund, who scored just once in 21 games as Pittsburgh missed the playoffs.
If so, the most sensible move would instead be buying out the 31-year-old.
That would create $4.2 million in cap space for 2023-24, according to Capfriendly, and $3.2 million the following season. The Penguins could then use that cap space to re-sign Jason Zucker or build out a deeper supporting cast. (Zucker just had one heck of a season, but the latter looks like the better bet.)
The downside to buying out Granlund would be the $1.8 million cap hits left behind on their books for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons. But at that point, Pittsburgh could be ready to pivot into a rebuild anyway, so no biggie there.
We’ll soon find out if Dubas agrees that shedding Granlund’s contract is the right way to play this or if more quality hockey can be coaxed out of him.
While Dubas was the GM in Toronto, the Leafs reportedly had interest in Granlund. But that was before Granlund signed his current contract in 2021. Now, Granlund is two years older and overpaid relative to his recent level of play.
Both Granlund’s production and peripheral numbers dipped last season. He was solid defensively for the Penguins after Hextall, under the urging of assistant GM Chris Pryor, traded for him. But offensively, he had just five points and often looked tentative as he failed to feather passes to new teammates.
It went so poorly, it is hard to picture him suddenly fitting in next season, especially with the Penguins needing to get younger, faster and more urgent.
Granlund is Pittsburgh’s only logical buyout candidate this offseason. He didn’t get any signing bonus in 2021 when he re-upped with the Predators, per Capfriendly. Large bonuses are one factor that can make a buyout prohibitive.
The NHL’s first buyout window opened up last week and concludes June 30, the day before free agency opens. To start the process, a team must place a player on unconditional waivers. Once he clears, he can be bought out.
Going down that road with Granlund would give Dubas and the Penguins about $24.4 million in cap space heading into the draft and free agency, per Capfriendly. That might sound like a lot. But their long list of free agents includes their starting goalie, a top-pair defenseman and the aforementioned Zucker.
The Penguins currently have only eight NHL forwards under contract, one being Granlund. Restricted free agents Drew O’Connor and Ryan Poehling should be retained, making it 10. That leaves them with holes in their bottom three lines — but also an opportunity to change the identity of their forward group.
EXPIRING CONTRACTS
The Penguins have five unrestricted free agents, including Zucker. The others are Josh Archibald, Nick Bonino, Drake Caggiula and Danton Heinen.
None of those four look like locks to be back. And a case can be made to let all of them walk. Bonino is 35. Archibald and Caggiula are fringe NHLers who are small and don’t really have a calling card. Heinen doesn’t contribute much beyond his occasional scoring spurts. Time for some fresh faces.
There are three other restricted free agents in addition to O’Connor and Poehling. Jonathan Gruden and Valtteri Puustinen will presumably receive qualifying offers. The Penguins must also choose whether to retain the rights to Filip Hallander, who last month signed a five-year deal with a team in Sweden.
FREE AGENTS TO WATCH
This free agent class is considered to be a bit underwhelming, at least compared to last year and what could be coming down the pike next summer.
One of the biggest names is Ryan O’Reilly, a veteran center for whom Dubas has an affinity, given that he just traded for him this spring while he was GM in Toronto. But would O’Reilly accept a lesser salary and a reduced role to come play for the Penguins, who no longer are viewed as a top-tier contender?
Colorado free agent J.T. Compher may be a more realistic target for the third-line center spot. He is smart, versatile and can chip in a little offensively.
At the wing position, Ivan Barbashev and Tyler Bertuzzi are appealing possibilities if the Penguins can create the financial wiggle room. Barbashev boosted his stock significantly by helping Vegas win the Stanley Cup. Bertuzzi is a tough-nosed and talented player who might not fit into Boston’s budget.
Another winger to watch is Michael Bunting, who played for Dubas in juniors and then broke through as an NHLer after Dubas signed him in Toronto. With the Leafs, Bunting showed he can play with top talent — definitely relevant here. Plus, he is a pest. The Penguins need players who are willing to mix it up.
Noel Acciari and Alex Kerfoot are two other Toronto free agents of note.
EYE ON THE NHL DRAFT
The Penguins would be wise to shop their 2023 first-rounder to see if they can add a needle-moving veteran or two to their supporting cast. But if they decide to keep the 14th overall pick, chances are they will use it on a forward.
The strength of this year’s draft class, at least at the top, is the forward position. The top 17 North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s final draft rankings were all centers or wingers, starting with Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli. Twelve of the top 16 international players were forwards, as well.
If and when the Penguins are on the clock June 28, the night of the first round of the draft in Nashville, they will have several intriguing forwards to consider. Among the draft prospects who could be available in the teens are Zach Benson, Andrew Cristall, Gabe Perreault, Matthew Wood and Brayden Yager.
The Penguins this year also have a third-round draft pick (90th overall), one fifth (142nd), one sixth (174th) and two in the seventh (217th and 223rd).