The Penguins on Thursday put starting goalie Tristan Jarry and Jeff Carter, currently their top center, on the NHL’s COVID protocol list, coach Mike Sullivan said.
After both players were held out of Thursday’s practice in Cranberry, Sullivan said Carter had tested positive. Regarding Jarry, he said only that the goalie was on the COVID protocol list. Both players were asymptomatic Thursday morning.
Their status for Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is unclear.
Their placement on the COVID protocol list already makes it four Penguins players who have gone on that list this season. Jake Guentzel missed the season opener after he was confirmed positive for COVID-19. Zach Aston-Reese, who experienced symptoms, sat out the first two games and is still not feeling 100%.
The Penguins made it through all of last season without a confirmed case.
“And it just seems like this [season] we’re not really catching the breaks,” Evan Rodrigues said. “You try to be as diligent as possible. You try to keep yourself safe. And sometimes it’s a freak pass-by when you’re leaving the rink. ... It could be when you’re getting gas. You don’t really know where you’re getting it.”
Carter and Jarry were among several Penguins who attended Sunday night’s Steelers game at Heinz Field. Sullivan was asked if the team would like its players, who are all vaccinated, to avoid large crowds like that — or was the thought that someone could get it at any time or any place in this stage of the pandemic?
“It’s a good question. It’s certainly a question that we’ve asked ourselves internally,” the coach said. “We’re trying to find the sweet spot where we’re trying to limit our exposure as best we can but also [feel] people have to live their lives.”
After Aston-Reese and Guentzel got COVID-19 a few weeks ago, the Penguins reinstated some of their stricter protocols from last season, including daily testing. He planned to meet with general manager Ron Hextall later in the day Thursday to discuss what steps, if any, the Penguins will take after Thursday’s developments.
“We’re talking to our players about doing our very best to try to limit our exposure as best we can and just use common sense,” Sullivan said. “This is just the reality of what we’re all living with right now and we’re all trying to manage our way through it. I don’t think we’re any different than the rest of the world, for that matter.”
He added: “The only thing that might be different is that we test every day. So these guys that are asymptomatic, maybe the general population, because people don’t test every day, they wouldn’t even know it. They would just live their lives.”
With Carter sidelined Thursday, Rodrigues centered the top line, with Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen on his wings. Sullivan said the Penguins have faith in Rodrigues, who at times played in the top six last season, either at center or wing.
“He’s capable of both. E-Rod’s a good player,” Sullivan said. “He’s got good offensive instincts. He’s a very capable guy. And we’re going to need him now.”
As for the goaltending situation, the Penguins have not yet recalled a goalie from the minors. Louis Domingue is the leading candidate if Jarry is out Saturday.
Crosby out for Saturday
For the second straight day, Sidney Crosby did not practice with the Penguins. Sullivan confirmed that he will not play Saturday against the Maple Leafs.
“Sid had a scheduled day off today. He had two days in a row off the ice,” he said. “That was part of his schedule to return to play. He is rehabbing off the ice.”
When Crosby underwent surgery on his left wrist on Sept. 8, the Penguins said their captain would miss at least six weeks. Wednesday was that six-week mark.
Sullivan said the plan for Evgeni Malkin, who had knee surgery this spring, is to skate twice a week for the time being. He first did that Monday.
Friedman back at practice
Mark Friedman returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s workout with a lower-body injury. He apparently suffered that during Monday’s practice, which he left early, and was unavailable for Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Dallas.
In three games this season, Friedman has one assist and a plus-1 rating. His average ice time of 12:57 game ranks last among the seven Penguins blue-liners.
The Penguins must choose whether to play Friedman or Chad Ruhwedel next to Mike Matheson on the third pair during Saturday’s game against Toronto at PPG Paints Arena. If Thursday’s practice was any indication, it will be Ruhwedel.