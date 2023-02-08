Following Monday morning’s practice, Josh Archibald figured it would take a couple of shifts to find his bearings after over a month away from game competition due to a lower-body injury.
It took all of one shift for Archibald to deliver the first of three opening-period hits in the Penguins’ 2-1 overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night. The physical fourth-liner looked like his usual self in 9:53 of total ice time, banging Avalanche players into the boards and frequently disrupting Colorado’s offense.
Coach Mike Sullivan deployed Archibald for just under two minutes of penalty-killing, too, including a successful one when Colorado had a 4-on-3 power play in the extra period after Evgeni Malkin was booked for tripping.
“His penalty-killing was huge,” Sullivan said of Archibald. “We were trying to ease him in a little bit because he hasn’t played in quite some time, but I thought he did a great job for us tonight.”
Sullivan said the team was trying to manage Archibald’s minutes, considering he hadn’t played since he was injured in a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 18. But when Bryan Rust was booked for hooking midway through the third period, Archibald was called upon to replace him and simultaneously reunited with Ryan Poehling on the second penalty kill unit to go along with the two already skating together on the fourth line.
Poehling (who has played five games since missing much of January with an upper-body injury) and Archibald contributed to a wildly successful penalty-killing Penguins team during the first half of December when they were each healthy. Per Natural Stat Trick, Pittsburgh’s penalty kill gave up the league’s second-fewest high-danger scoring chances from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.
Without Archibald during the month of January, though, the Penguins’ penalty kill tied for giving up the fifth-most goals of any team in the NHL despite being on the ice for an amount of time that hovered right around the league average.
Albeit in a small sample size Tuesday night, Pittsburgh did not give up any goals when Archibald was on the ice. That’s no easy task, considering Colorado’s power play is headlined by the ever-dangerous Nathan MacKinnnon, who had the Avalanche’s sole goal in their defeat.
“It’s been awhile, but I thought I played well,” Archibald said. “Got my legs quickly, got some hits, tried to contribute when I could.”
Archibald’s contributions won’t pop off the stat sheet, given his four goals and two assists in 31 games, but his value extends a bit further for a team better known for stars like Malkin and Sidney Crosby. Like Jason Zucker, Archibald’s a high-energy forward who can affect the game in other ways besides putting pucks behind opposing netminders. While Zucker is certainly a more prolific offensive player by all metrics, Archibald’s intrinsic presence doesn’t slide past Sullivan.
“He’s one of those guys, he brings a unique skill set to our group,” Sullivan said of Archibald. “We don’t have a lot of guys that have that dimension — he’s one of them, Zucker is another. They’re different, but they bring a similar element in the sense that they bring some juice, and I think it’s contagious.
“You can feel it on the bench, and I think that’s one of the biggest strengths of Archibald’s game.”
Archibald’s importance to the team became abundantly clear in the extra period. Malkin’s overtime penalty put the Penguins in a tough spot, but Archibald and the other penalty-killers didn’t sit back, instead putting the pressure on the Avalanche despite being outnumbered on a suddenly gaping sheet of ice.
“We didn’t want to let them get inside and get shots in tight,” Archibald said. “It’s something we’ve worked on throughout the year, so I think we executed it pretty well out there tonight.”
It didn’t hurt that Casey DeSmith was on his game after what was a brutal January for him, saving 41 of 42 shots and all seven he faced while Colorado was on the power play. As Tristan Jarry continues to sit with his most recent injury, the Penguins will assuredly welcome more showings like DeSmith’s most recent one.
Sullivan and company will also gladly take the healthy version of Archibald they got on Tuesday as the Penguins embark on a critical road trip to the West Coast.
“He’s one of those guys that just brings a ton of juice,” Sullivan said. “He’s another one of those guys that drags people into the fight. He plays with an edge, he plays a straight-ahead game. He brings a ton of speed, he’s physical.
“I think our opponents take notice when he’s on the ice. He’s one of those types of players.”